“The Past Few Weeks Have Been Incredibly Trying And Difficult – Dbanj Says After Son’s Death

Dbanj who returned to social media today, weeks after his son’s death, wrote about how the past few weeks have been trying for him.

The Nigerian musician, Dbanj who lost his one year old son in June 2018 has sent out an appreciation message to people who stood by him in the last couple of weeks.

Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote;

‘The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going. I can’t thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all. #StrongerTogether’…

Dbanj took to his Instagram account last month to thank those that extended a hand of support. He wrote;

“We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of supported to us during this period. On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration of love and care from both near and afar.

May God bless you all. From the Oyebanjos.”

D’banj suffered a shocking loss, a year after he welcomed his son he christened Daniel III with his wife Didi.

The one year old was reported to have died after drowning.

