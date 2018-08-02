Popular Celebrity Blogger, Linda Ikeji Arrives Atlanta To Deliver Baby Boy. (Photos)

The single mum-to-be is in Atlanta currently where she probably will be delivered of her baby boy. Popular celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji has arrived in Atlanta for the birth of her son as she starts preparation to having her first child. The single mum-to-be is in Atlanta currently where she probably will be delivered of her baby boy.

Linda Ikeji made the announcement on social media writing;

“Dear Atlanta City, your girl is here! First time in Atlanta. I always only passed through. Who wants to show me around?”Sharing another picture of herself in Atlanta, she wrote; C

ountdown to when I’ll meet my prince. Sometimes I can’t breathe just thinking about it. Her mother also travelled with her to perform the Omugwo duties.

We pray for God’s mercy as she embarks on this awesome journey to motherhood.

Meanwhile, Linda Ikeji says she is now accepting gifts for her baby.

Linda Ikeji wrote:

“Now let me make a very public and official warning. People always say ‘Linda has money, Linda has money’ so people hardly give me anything. . ‘What do you give a woman who can buy anything she wants?’, they say. Is that so? Pls pls, I don’t want to hear that nonsense when my son is born. I want gifts! Baby gifts. So all of you be warned! And start preparing

