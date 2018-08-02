Latest Vacancies at Vodacom Nigeria – Apply Now

Vodacom Business, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Vodacom Group, is a leading pan-African corporate connectivity and telecommunications provider that has brought affordable and reliable connectivity to Africa since 1992. In that time, we have built strong relationships in the sectors that are driving the continent’s economic growth; helping them stay connected across Africa, and to the rest of the world.

Account Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience3 – 4 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business DevelopmentDepartment: Business Development Group

Reporting to: Business Development Manager: SME& Large Enterprise

Employment Type: Permanent

Job type: Full-time

Band: Band H

Key Roles

The Job holder is responsible for Sales/Sales Management for both new business development and management and growth of business in existing clients.

Develop relationships with customers for future development.

Maintain strength of Vodacom image and quality in front of Customer.

Key Responsibilities

Identify sales prospects

Prospects aggressively and develops new customers through networking, referrals, company lead generation and cold calling and follows up appropriately to obtain appointments.

Identify new business and ways to increase revenue share of within existing accounts.

Monitor account performance and ensure that the set targets are met.

Maximize customer satisfaction by developing and maintaining excellent relationships and effective communication channels.

Manage the customer relationship for assigned accounts and develop revenue stream

Be both proactive and reactive to the customer’s needs and actively manage/monitor their performance (conduct and facilitate regular client visits.)

Monitor account performance and ensure that the set targets are met.

Prepare necessary reports (RFP’s, Metrics, Periodic Business Reviews) and maintain in company database. Provide monthly reporting of revenue intake and closed sales to Business Development Group General Manager.

Maintain complete customer files and maintain appropriate customer and prospect information into the company contact management database.

Communication and Work Relationship:

Demonstrate ability to interact and cooperate with all company employees.

Build trust, value others, communicate effectively and politely with mutual respect

Maintain professional internal and external relationships that meet company’s core values.

Proactively establish and maintain effective working team relationships with all other departments.

Have a good understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements

Innovation and change:

Acts as voice of the customer within Vodacom to ensure that customers views and needs influence our marketing mix including product / proposition

Supported by Innovation Workshops and Forums, introduces new products and propositions to key decision makers within the customer through relationship and stakeholder management at C level within all key customers. Understands up front through engagement at the right business level the customer’s strategic and operational issues.

Qualifications

The preferred candidate must have Bachelor’s degree from a reputable university. An MBA will be an added advantage.

The job requires 3-4 years post NYSC sales working experience, successful key accounts/enterprise solution selling preferably in the Telecoms industry.

Experience in managing strategic business across public and Enterprise sectors will be of advantage

Deep knowledge of mobile enterprise and fixed enterprise business in sales, business development, operations and technical sales is required

Competencies

Knowledge:

Deep understanding of the Nigeria Public Sector, Customer business, its market and industry alongside key decision-makers and influencers in account organisation

Develop account Plan which is shared within Vodacom and ideally with customer

Set-up long-term relationship strategy including involvement of Vodacom C-levels; this includes C-level briefings and De-briefings

Develop a Winning Complex Sales (WCS)) opportunity roadmap for each relevant top tier opportunity

Setup and maintain Share-of-Wallet report together with customer contracts and expiration.

Key strengths:

Business relationship management skills.

Excellent negotiation skills.

Excellent communication skills

People management.

Proven sales and business networking skills.

Strong quantitative and Business analysis skill.

Attention to details.

Service Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Department: Operations Department

Reporting to: Senior Manager; Service Management

Job type: Full-time

Band: Band G

Employment Type: Permanent

Key Responsibilities

General:

To maintain a sound knowledge and understanding of current methodologies, technologies and services as employed by the Customer and as promoted by the Company whilst maintaining an awareness of future trends within the market place.

Ensures all credit notes issues are resolved timely and produce necessary reports for the client and management.

Ensure all service related incidents are promptly followed up and immediate escalation set in motion to enable prompt feedback to the client without necessarily relying on the CSOC engineers for communications to the clients. The escalation needs to be promptly followed up with the relevant parties to ensure prompt resolution.

Service Manager must ensure all the backhauls and project related issues under his/her care are proactively monitored and flagged once the backhauls are 70% utilized. This will ensure proactive action/escalation to the installs team before attaining any congestion level whereby services will be impacted. This must form part of the month end reports.

Aligns self and extended delivery team with business strategies to deliver and meet metrics for process and service expectations as set and agreed.

Adherence to ITIL and ISO Service Management processes.

Ensure that all service related documentation is up to date at all times.

Support the Head of Service management in achieving his/her objectives.

Detailed Principal Objectives

Customer Satisfaction:

By virtue of the fact that we sell an IT service it is deemed that things will break and will have to be fixed. It is this interaction that largely determines the client’s satisfaction.

As a service manager you are a single point of contact for all service related issues. It is the interaction between the client and service manager that ensures that the customer is delighted at all times.

The service manager needs to ensure customer Loyalty which invariably lead to Devoting the customer.

Customer Retention:

If you continue to ensure that the services that the client purchases are working according to their needs and expectations, it is expected that they will retain these services with us. It is important to ensure that the product is relevant and working.

Speed of Incident Management (Break Fix) and fault resolution/ management of churns:

When service related incidents occur, it is the service manager’s responsibility to ensure that the issues are fixed in a satisfactory way. Necessary follow up and escalations must be picked up timely to ensure MTTR is not breached. Thereby ensuring zero churn rates. Prompt follow up must be enhanced and immediate escalation set in motion to enable prompt feedback to the client without relying on the CSOC engineers for communications to the clients. The escalation needs to be promptly followed up with the relevant parties to ensure prompt resolution. It is the Service Manager’s responsibility to follow up and ensure resolution and most importantly customer satisfaction and zero churn rates!

Strengthening Customer Relationship and Ties:

Building client confidence in IS and its products and maintain a trustful relationship with clients.

Optimisation and Performance Management:

The customer’s services need to be analysed. Once the service manager has an understanding of the optimal configuration it is their responsibility to offer suggestions on how best to optimize. Invariably, all clients’ backhauls and its services must be effectively checked from time to time and reporting effected on it.

Service Manager must ensure all the backhauls and project related issues under his/her care are proactively monitored and flagged once the backhauls are 70% utilized.

This will ensure proactive action/escalation to the installs team and AM before attaining any congestion level whereby services will be impacted. This must form part of the month end reports.

Customer Relationship:

The individual will need to create a trusted business relationship with the customer and proactively manage the business relationship in order to forecast client needs and demands. Professionalism is key.

Key Roles / Qualification

The Job holder is the first and primary contact for the Customer, whether it is for changes, Requests or escalations. He/she will assist the Head service (and Sales manager) in order to manage the account as a whole

The preferred candidate must have Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering /Elect Elect from a reputable university. An MBA will be an added advantage.

The job requires 10years post NYSC experience in customer relationship management in the telecoms industry.

Experience in using monitoring tools /ticketing/ reporting platform such as Sage, Fault ticket system, Cacti, Azotel and SAT manager.

Competency

Knowledge and skills:

Must be Client/Customer Service oriented

Must be an excellent communicator (both telephone and email).

Must be a ‘People Person’ who wants to build client relationships.

A ‘Problem Solver’ with the ability to analyze an issue, identifies and works with the correct resource(s) to resolve the issue and follow up to demonstrate the issue is resolved.

Must be Detail Oriented with the ability to gather and report/record important information in detail.

Strong understanding of the ITIL frame work and standards

Experience in managing people and resources e.g. time

Personality requirements:

Analytical and problem solving attributes.

Exhibiting tact and diplomacy.

Broad experience of post sales support.

“Get it done” and “Make it Happen” mentality

Strong interpersonal skills

Excellent Oral and written communication skills

Stress tolerant.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: careersng@vodacom.com and tell us why your talents are good match for our opportunity.

