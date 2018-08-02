Job Opportunities at General Electric (GE) ( 7 Positions)

GE is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. Through our people, leadership development, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for global customers by speaking the language of industry.

Contents

Open Jobs

Senior Systems Engineer

Workover Lead Engineer

Systems Engineering Manager

Manifolds Lead Engineer

Project Director

Controls Lead Engineer

Project Engineering Manager

Senior Systems Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / TechnicalJob Ref: 3058410

Job Function: Engineering/Technology

Business Segment: Oil & Gas Oilfield Equipment

Role Summary

The Senior Systems Engineer has technical responsibility for all aspects of the Execution Phase of an Engineering/Procurement/Construction (EPC) Subsea Project.

Reporting directly to the Global Systems Engineering Manager, and functionally to the EPC Project Engineering Manager, this is a senior level role working in a high profile function of GE Oil & Gas.

Essential Responsibilities

Engineering and Technical responsibility for an EPC Project as follows:

Creation and control of the System Master Equipment List and Master Document Register

Delivery of the System Field Layouts and Distribution schematics

Delivery of the System Design Basis and Functional Design Specifications

Material selection and Corrosion protection Philosophy

Internal and External Interfaces

Design Verification Program

Technical Change control process

Technical Assurance program

Flow Assurance, Hydrate Management and Thermal Design

3rd party certification and regulatory compliance programs

Intervention, Inspection, maintenance and repair strategy

System Integrating testing program

Technical Risk Management plan including HAZOP &HAZID

Reliability Management incl. RAM analysis, FMECA and SIL engineering.

Qualifications/Requirements

Masters or Bachelor degree in Engineering or science based discipline/or equivalent

Chartered Engineer or PE certification is preferred

5 years’ oil and gas engineering background mainly in subsea production systems

Mandatory NSE and COREN certifications.

Proven experience across at least 2 of the following: (Item 2 is compulsory)

Project Management/Engineering Management experience of Subsea project execution

Technical expertise across at least 2 of the following product lines (one at ‘expert’ level): Trees, PCS, Manifolds, Well Control & Intervention, Subsea Power & Processing.

Practical knowledge of at least 3 aspects of the Subsea Systems Engineering Lifecycle: New Product Introduction, Tender development, Project Engineering, SIT, commissioning, and operations

Domain expertise across at least 2 of the following (one at ‘expert’ level): Hydro-mechanical, Electrical & power, Software/Electronic, Marine/Structural

Availability to travel internationally for project needs and for short term assignments

Fuent English speaker

A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume)

Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria

Desired Characteristics:

Ability to create and lead multi-disciplined, geographically dispersed teams

Strong inter-personal and communication skills

Ability to synthesize information, identify problems, establish facts and deduce solutions

Excellent report writing and presentation skills.

go to method of application »

Workover Lead Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Ref No: 3055379

Job Function: Engineering/Technology

Business Segment: Oil & Gas Oilfield Equipment

Role Summary

The Workover Lead Engineer has technical responsibility for the delivery of the Workover product line during the Execution Phase of an Engineering/ Procurement/ Construction (EPC) Subsea Project.

Reporting directly to the Global Systems Engineering Manager and functionally to the EPC Project Engineering Manager, this is a senior level role working in a high-profile function of GE Oil & Gas.

Essential Responsibilities

This is a talent search initiative aimed at identifying and pipelining Workover Engineers with subsea experience. When the vacancy becomes available, we will review this pool for suitable candidates.

Engineering and Technical responsibility for delivery of Workover Systems for an EPC Project as follows:

Creation and control of the System Master Equipment List and Master Document Register

Delivery of the System Field Layouts and Distribution schematics

Delivery of the System Design Basis and Functional Design Specifications

Material selection and Corrosion protection Philosophy

Internal and External Interfaces

Design Verification Program

Technical Change control process

Technical Assurance program

Flow Assurance, Hydrate Management and Thermal Design

3rd party certification and regulatory compliance programs

Intervention, Inspection, maintenance and repair strategy

System Integrating testing program

Technical Risk Management plan including HAZOP &HAZID

Reliability Management incl. RAM analysis, FMECA and SIL engineering

Qualifications/Requirements

Masters or Bachelor degree in Engineering or science based discipline/or equivalent

Chartered Engineer or PE certification is preferred

3 years’ oil and gas engineering background mainly in subsea production systems

Mandatory NSE and COREN certifications.

Proven experience across at least 2 of the following: (Item 2 is compulsory)

Project Management/Engineering Management experience of Subsea project execution

Technical expertise, at ‘expert’ level, in at least 1 of the following product lines: Trees, PCS, Manifolds, Well Control & Intervention, Subsea Power & Processing.

Practical knowledge of at least 3 aspects of the Subsea Systems Engineering Lifecycle: New Product Introduction, Tender development, Project Engineering, System Integration Testing, commissioning, and operations

Domain expertise across at least 2 of the following (one at ‘expert’ level): Hydro-mechanical, Electrical & power, Software/Electronic, Marine/Structural

Availability to travel internationally for project needs and for short term assignments

Fluent English speaker

A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume)

Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria

Desired Characteristics:

Ability to create and lead multi-disciplined, geographically dispersed teams

Strong inter-personal and communication skills

Ability to synthesize information, identify problems, establish facts and deduce solutions

Excellent report writing and presentation skills

go to method of application »

Systems Engineering Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Ref Id: 3058426

Job Function: Engineering/Technology

Business Segment: Oil & Gas Oilfield Equipment

Role Summary

The Systems Engineering Manager (SEM) (Project System Design Authority (SDA)) has Project SDA responsibility for engineering activities in the Execution Phase of the Engineering/Procurement/Construction (EPC) Subsea Project.

Reporting to the Project Engineering Manager, and functionally to the EPC Head of project engineering, this is a senior level role working in a high-profile function of GE Oil & Gas.

Essential Responsibilities

This is a talent search initiative aimed at identifying and pipelining senior engineers with subsea systems experience. When the vacancy becomes available, we will review this pool for suitable candidates:

Delivery of all engineering and technical aspects of an EPC project

Manages the EPC Systems Engineering budget and schedule

Development and implementation of the Project Engineering Execution Plan

Responsibility for system definition, field layout and flow assurance

Ensures all System Interfaces are professionally managed

Manages system verification and validation including System Integration Testing and Technical Assurance

Project Technical Risk Management

Ensures diligent control of the Technical Change process

Provides regular reporting of Project Engineering status to the Project team, to the client, and to other stakeholders

Delivers professional handover of all engineering aspects to the Services Organization

Qualifications/Requirements

Proven experience across the following:

Project Management/Engineering Management experience of Subsea (or equivalent complex) project execution

Architecture definition for subsea production system

Availability to travel internationally for project needs and for short term assignments

Fluent English speaker

Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Science based discipline/or equivalent

5 years’ oil and gas engineering background mainly in subsea production systems

Mandatory NSE and COREN certifications

Chartered Engineer or PE certification is preferred

A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume)

Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria

Desired Characteristics:

Ability to create and lead multi-disciplined, geographically dispersed teams

Strong inter-personal and communication skills

Ability to synthesize information, identify problems, establish facts and deduce solutions

Excellent report writing and presentation skills

go to method of application »

Manifolds Lead Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Ref Id: 3055318

Job Function: Engineering/Technology

Business Segment: Oil & Gas Oilfield Equipment

Role Summary

The Manifolds Lead Engineer has technical responsibility for the delivery of the Manifolds product line during the Execution Phase of an Engineering/ Procurement/ Construction (EPC) Subsea Project

Reporting directly to the Global Systems Engineering Manager and functionally to the EPC Project Engineering Manager, this is a senior level role working in a high-profile function of GE Oil & Gas.

Essential Responsibilities

This is a talent search initiative aimed at identifying and pipelining Experienced engineers with subsea manifolds knowledge

When the vacancy becomes available, we will review this pool for suitable candidates.

Engineering and Technical responsibility for delivery of Manifolds Systems for an EPC Project as follows:

Creation and control of the System Master Equipment List and Master Document Register

Delivery of the System Field Layouts and Distribution schematics

Delivery of the System Design Basis and Functional Design Specifications

Material selection and Corrosion protection Philosophy

Internal and External Interfaces

Design Verification Program

Technical Change control process

Technical Assurance program

Flow Assurance, Hydrate Management and Thermal Design

3rd party certification and regulatory compliance programs

Intervention, Inspection, maintenance and repair strategy

System Integrating testing program

Technical Risk Management plan including HAZOP &HAZID

Reliability Management incl. RAM analysis, FMECA and SIL engineering

Qualifications/Requirements

Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Science based discipline/or equivalent

Chartered Engineer or PE certification is preferred

3 years’ oil and gas engineering background mainly in subsea production systems

Mandatory NSE and COREN certifications

Proven experience across at least 2 of the following: (Item 2 is compulsory)

Project Management/Engineering Management experience of Subsea project execution

Technical expertise, at ‘expert’ level, in at least 1 of the following product lines: Trees, PCS, Manifolds, Well Control & Intervention, Subsea Power & Processing

Practical knowledge of at least 3 aspects of the Subsea Systems Engineering Lifecycle: New Product Introduction, Tender development, Project Engineering System Integration Testing, commissioning, and operations

Domain expertise across at least 2 of the following (one at ‘expert’ level): Hydro-mechanical, Electrical & power, Software/Electronic, Marine/Structural

Availability to travel internationally for project needs and for short term assignments

Fluent English speaker

A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume)

Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria

Desired Characteristics:

Ability to create and lead multi-disciplined, geographically dispersed teams

Strong inter-personal and communication skills

Ability to synthesize information, identify problems, establish facts and deduce solutions

Excellent report writing and presentation skills.

go to method of application »

Project Director

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Ref Id: 3055167

Job Function: Project Management

Business Segment: Oil & Gas Oilfield Equipment

Role Summary

This role leads and directs cross-functional teams responsible for delivering defined projects on time, maintaining budget and deliver quality results.

Project Directors (PD) plan, organize, monitor, and oversee one specific Customer facing SPS Project to meet defined requirements.

PDs are responsible for defining, planning, tracking and managing the enterprise project, for identifying key resources and providing direction required to meet project objectives.

Essential Responsibilities

The SPS Projects PD is responsible for executing the project in compliance with QT-PRO-GLO-PRM-007 Project Execution Plan (PEP), adopting the principles of QO-SPS-GLO-PRM-001 Project Management Plan (PMP) and for setting the project execution culture.

Successfully lead the execution of the Project to achieve Customer/GE O&G goals.

Organize, manage and control overall project, both within the GE O&G organization and towards Customer.

Ensure that project objectives, project schedules and budgets are established and followed and that the Contract is managed in accordance with Customer needs.

Proactively monitor and manage safety, quality, reliability, qualification, progress and cost and initiate appropriate corrective actions as required.

Establish a positive and aligned team spirit within the project by inspiring team members towards high levels of motivation/commitment

Establish and maintain good professional working relationship with Customer.

Ensure clear allocation of responsibility and authority within project team.

Ensure correct resource levels are established and maintained for all elements of work.

Be an active member of the Project Leadership Team.

Ensure that the project draws upon the fullest functional support.

Ensure that SPS Projects and PL processes are aligned so as to flow down client requirements into execution.

Participate in the Contract Review process, assisting the translation of agreed Ts & Cs into project/sales orders. Ensure that all necessary project admin functions are established and organised in a way that ensure effective and safe execution of Scope of Work (SoW).

Based on the Bid model, and in conjunction with relevant functional managers, establish the core project team. Effectively communicate Project Goals and Objectives within the local SPS Project teams and PL teams. Define project start-up priorities and instigate generation of plans and deliverable documents required by the project, using standard suite of PEP plan templates as a basis.

Introduce and maintain an effective EHS and Quality culture. Identify and record all Quality, EHS, Technical and Commercial risks facing the project, ensuring these are recorded and mitigation plans are put in place and effectively executed/monitored.

Manage Customer relations and external/internal interfaces.

Establish the project cost model and invoicing/payments schedule. Generate, in conjunction with the designated Commercial Manager, all appropriate cost reporting templates and continually monitor, control and report on cost performance throughout project life cycle. Meet or exceed, margin targets as determined by the Business, avoiding Liquidated Damages (LDs).

Throughout the project execution phase, effectively manage Customer instigated Change Orders, including their internal price clearance, submission and negotiation, implementation and tracking. Consolidate and negotiate internally generated Variation Order on behalf of the PLs. Ensure schedule, safety and environmental impacts of all changes (in addition to cost) and maximize opportunities for margin growth through change process.

Provide a high level of professional leadership to the Project Team in order to meet all assigned program and financial targets, meeting, or exceeding, margin forecasts. Lead/develop project team, fostering Continuing Professional Development (in conjunction with relevant functional managers)

Develop/implement procedures for reporting progress and issues in order to satisfy Customer and GE O&G requirements.

Continually review Project Team performance against internal GE O&G standards, ensuring GE O&G requirements in terms of product quality, delivery performance, commercial targets and customer satisfaction are met/improved.

Lead “Project close-out” process.

Attend/lead Customer/internal reviews as per established calendar.

Qualifications/Requirements

This is a talent search initiative aimed at identifying and pipelining Senior talent with subsea project management experience. When the vacancy becomes available, we will review this pool for suitable candidates:

Degree in Engineering or Business discipline/or equivalent.

Oil and Gas or other relevant industry experience.

Previous experience at Senior Project Engineering level.

Exposure to high capital value projects in a multi-disciplined environment.

Capable of demonstrating competence and significant experience against all activities described above.

A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume).

Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria.

Desired Characteristics:

Proven track record in contributing to the improvement of project profitability, cash flow and control of commercial risk in previous roles.

Commercially, financially and contractually aware with good communication, inter-personal and negotiation skills.

Strong commercial leadership skills with proven capability of working in a matrix environment and of leading by influence.

Provide a high level of professional leadership to the Project Team.

Initiates team building activities.

Integration management.

Continually identify/capture Lessons Learnt and drive closure.

go to method of application »

Controls Lead Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Job Ref: 3055301

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Function: Engineering/Technology

Business Segment: Oil & Gas Oilfield Equipment

Role Summary

The Controls Lead Engineer has technical responsibility for the delivery of the Controls product line during the Execution Phase of an Engineering/ Procurement/ Construction (EPC) Subsea Project.

Reporting directly to the Global Systems Engineering Manager and functionally to the EPC Project Engineering Manager, this is a senior level role working in a high-profile function of GE Oil & Gas.

Essential Responsibilities

This is a talent search initiative aimed at identifying and pipelining engineers with subsea controls systems experience.

When the vacancy becomes available, we will review this pool for suitable candidates.

Engineering and Technical responsibility for delivery of Controls Systems for an EPC Project as follows:

Creation and control of the System Master Equipment List and Master Document Register

Delivery of the System Field Layouts and Distribution schematics

Delivery of the System Design Basis and Functional Design Specifications

Material selection and Corrosion protection Philosophy

Internal and External Interfaces

Design Verification Program

Technical Change control process

Technical Assurance program

Flow Assurance, Hydrate Management and Thermal Design

3rd party certification and regulatory compliance programs

Intervention, Inspection, maintenance and repair strategy

System Integrating testing program

Technical Risk Management plan including HAZOP &HAZID

Reliability Management incl. RAM analysis, FMECA and SIL engineering

Qualifications/Requirements

Masters or Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Science based discipline/or equivalent

Chartered Engineer or PE certification is preferred

3 years’ oil and gas engineering background mainly in subsea production systems

Proven experience across at least 2 of the following: (Item 2 is compulsory)

Project Management/Engineering Management experience of Subsea project execution

Technical expertise, at ‘expert’ level, in at least 1 of the following product lines: Trees, PCS, Manifolds, Well Control & Intervention, Subsea Power & Processing

Practical knowledge of at least 3 aspects of the Subsea Systems Engineering Lifecycle: New Product Introduction, Tender development, Project Engineering, System Integration Testing, commissioning, and operations

Domain expertise across at least 2 of the following (one at ‘expert’ level): Hydro-mechanical, Electrical & power, Software/Electronic, Marine/Structural

Availability to travel internationally for project needs and for short term assignments

Fluent English speaker

A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume)

Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria

Desired Characteristics:

Ability to create and lead multi-disciplined, geographically dispersed teams

Strong inter-personal and communication skills

Ability to synthesize information, identify problems, establish facts and deduce solutions

Excellent report writing and presentation skills.

go to method of application »

Project Engineering Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Ref Id: 3058347

Job Function: Engineering/Technology

Business Segment: Oil & Gas Oilfield Equipment

Role Summary

The Project Engineering Manager – Subsea Production systems is a project leadership role will drive coordination, execution and communication across multiple engineering product lines within a single project.

The Project Engineering Manager is responsible for coordination between product line engineering teams to ensure successful completion of project activities on-time and on-budget.

Essential Responsibilities

This is a talent search initiative aimed at identifying and pipelining experienced engineers with Subsea knowledge. When the vacancy becomes available, we will review this pool for suitable candidates:

The role will include the responsibility and coordination of the PEM’s (Project Engineering Managers) or Leads for; Tress (XT), Controls (PCS) and Manifold s and Connections Systems (MCS).

The PEM will work directly with the Project Director (PD) and report into the Head of Engineering for Subsea Projects. The area of responsibilities may be changed upon the needs for each project and team solutions. But the following is an indication of the covered areas for the Role.

Budget / On time execution / delivery

Engineering Planning

Documentation

Requirements management

Technical Interfaces

Risk / ARM tool

Change Management

These responsibilities may be changed upon the needs for each project and team solutions. The following is an indication of typical detailed responsibilities for the role.

Responsible for the technical relationship with the client

Own the detailed engineering integrated planning and execution to the plan

Coordinate Product Group’s engineering activities to achieve overall budgeted hours for all packages

Lead regularly scheduled reviews that track progress and spending by team

Monitor, explain and resolve any deviations from the early baseline on the S-curve for engineering

Drive on-time delivery through regular meetings and detailed team engagement

Issue and approve manpower needed to execute to the schedule and any additional scope that enters the projects. Manage the cost and the resource plan

Establish cost analysis based on tasks and milestones. Track and trend all engineering spending as required and necessary

Maintain cost analysis, explain and resolve any deviations from the allocated costs within each of the project engineering teams

Track efficiency factors on projects and forecast project impacts based on changes in efficiency. Take corrective actions where necessary

Escalate issues if needed into systems or the product team leadership to resolve

Utilize the Technical Control Board to resolve issues and collaborate within the engineering product lines

Drive Configuration Control within the product subsystems to prevent changes that will impact cost & schedule

Track schedule beyond engineering deliverables to ensure engineering ownership and supply chain support throughout the production cycle on a part by part basis

Partner with systems engineering to identify and resolve any changes in specifications or product requirements

Provide leadership and direction in projects to the Product Groups engineering teams

Overall responsibility and coordination of the qualification related to Product Group Engineering, including budget

TQP’s FMECA’s coordination and support, including the budget and key milestones in plan

Qualifications/Requirements

Master’s or Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or college in a related Engineering discipline/or equivalent

5 years’ oil and gas engineering background mainly in subsea production systems

Mandatory NSE and COREN certifications

Previous experience in process improvements, engineering and/or project management

Previous experience in positions as testing, project engineering, system engineering, project management or process improvements

A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume)

Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria

Desired Characteristics

Change agent with strong credibility and influence in the organization and project teams

Ability to motivate others and achieve results

Commitment to process improvement

Customer-focused in defining quality and establishing priorities

Strong oral and written communication skills

Strong interpersonal and leadership skills

Executive level presentation skills

Ability to synthesize information, identify problems, establish facts and deduce solutions

Ability to make things happen despite apparent failings of the formal organisation or project management in projects

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)