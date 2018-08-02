Customer Service Manager at APM Terminals – Apply Now

APM Terminals is an independent business unit within the Danish Maersk Group a Global Fortune 500 company with about 89,000 employees and offices in 130 countries with global growth opportunities in a range of fields from shipping and energy to our offshore and manufacturing industries Join us to achieve even your most ambitious career goals!

Working with a team of talented professionals you will get a chance to experience different cultures and make friends all over the world. You’ll find a culturally diverse, stimulating environment at any of our offices, terminals or depots. When you join APM Terminals, the world is your work place.Customer Service Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldCustomer Care

Ref.: AT-183921

Key Responsibilities

Maintains interaction with with Agents, Consignees, Shipping Companies, Government Agencies and other stakeholders in the Maritime Industry on customer services related activities

Ensures management of internal customers for superior and excellent service delivery

Authorizes all prepayment and Government Agencies holds.

Work with the project team on customer experience projects to ensure successful roll out.

Ensure successful implementation of any new process introduced by Management for Customer Service related activities.

Performs any other related activities, as designated by the Chief Commercial Officer

We are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field from an accredited university.

At least seven years or more of strong supervisory experience in container terminal operations environment, or similar, related industry.

Knowledge:

Requires a comprehensive understanding of container terminal operations, especially vessel cargo logistics, hazardous cargo, break-bulk and special cargo handling requirements and equipment.

Thoroughly familiar with the strict implementation of customer service

Advanced computer skills with a sound understanding of modern terminal planning and control systems.

Ability to work under pressure, anticipates potential problems and diagnoses, evaluate and resolve logistical problems as they happen in order to meet operational performance objectives and deadlines.

Have effective customer service skills.

Provide leadership and ensure cooperation and support from employees and contractors in all areas of terminal operations to achieve operational objectives of the business using a teamwork approach.

Effective negotiation and conflict resolution skills combined with good counselling and listening skills.

Well developed English oral, written communications and report writing skills. Also must have a working knowledge of the Pidgin English.

Previous experience of working in a multi cultural environment is an advantage.

Requires capability to anticipate problems by recognizing the key issues in problems and creating contingency plans and alternative solutions.

We Offer

This position offers career development, exposure to multinational systems and process, high level stakeholder engagement as well as an outstanding opportunity to join a professional team at APM Terminals and contribute to the success of the organization.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to APM Terminals career website on jobsearch.maersk.com to apply

