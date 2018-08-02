Career Opportunities at KPMG Nigeria – Apply Now
KPMG Nigeria – Our client is a leading broadband communications solutions and data management company. In line with its desire to ensure that strategic roles are filled by best-in-class talent with the requisite experience and desired attributes, our Client seeks to recruit an experienced and motivated individual to fill the position below:
Contents
Open Jobs
Network Solutions Architect
Network Engineer
Managing Director
Network Solutions Architect
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience4 years
LocationAbuja
Job FieldICT / Computer
Detailed Job DescriptionThe Solution Architect is the primary technical solution crafter for clients. He has a broad product knowledge integrated with strong technology understanding. He will be responsible for solution design, input into bids and proposals and opportunity realization.
Consultative pre-sales technical support to the sales team through assessment of client requirements and analysis of available capabilities and resources.
Preparing the executive summary that outlines the information gathered from the clients in regards to their needs
Concept development, Solution architecture design and solution testing.
Documenting the proposed technology solution and statement of work along with labour requirement
Engaging all technical resources required for an accurate solution design
Assisting in the final presentation of the proposed solution
Developing a proof of concept as may be required
Assisting in feature definition, product positioning and pricing efforts of new products
Analyzing the customer needs for the suggestion of future product enhancements / developments
The individual is expected to manage client proof of concept (POC) initiatives, which will require the involvement of the appropriate resources, and setup and delivery of the POC
Obtaining a working client solution the individual acts as a bridge between the client, Engineers and Project Management team.
Remaining up-to-date with relevant products knowledge and trends within the industry.
Providing training and transfer of product knowledge to the sales team
Liaises with the various teams – Product, Project and Engineering teams to ensure that what is delivered is as promised in the sales contract
Required Qualifications and Experience
A university degree in information systems or engineering,
An additional degree in financial, business management and/or marketing is a plus.
Cisco certified qualifications are an added advantage
Minimum of 4 years experience within the telecom/data services/ISP environment.
Must possess strong verbal and written communications skills.
Proficiency in word processing, spread sheet, database and email.
Positive attitude with a customer centric focus.
Strong presentation skill and a confident demeanour is required
Experience in a product development and/or product management capacity
Knowledge of various VPN and MPLS technologies.
Knowledge of security technologies, such as firewall, intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, content filtering, and personal firewall.
Strong working knowledge of networking and familiarity with Cisco and other networking technologies.
Familiarity with cloud based solution design is a plus.
To possess a high level of integrity and confidentiality.
Ability to attract, develop and motivate our resource thereby giving the opportunity to improve the dedicated manpower always
go to method of application »
Network Engineer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience3 years
LocationAbuja
Job FieldICT / Computer
Detailed Job Description
The Network Engineer is expected to install, configure and support network systems of the organization.
He/she is called in whenever any policies, strategies or technologies need to be put in use.
Their expertise is needed to handle complex issues and advanced needs of the network system.
He/she is expected to supervise a technical team as well. Sound ability in troubleshooting complex problems, analyzing and resolving complex issues, and implementing software, hardware, and networks needs are the key role of this job title.
Design IP and plan for various network elements
Assigning IP and remote access for various Network Elements
Designing, implementing and providing operational support in areas of complex networking environment like routing/switching protocols
Supporting project manager in implementing network infrastructure
Configuring and testing network connectivity like firewalls, Cisco switches and Cisco routers and any other Router device used by network such as Ruckus
Installing and handling Company’s Network equipment
Providing guidance to less experienced engineers in installing network elements with IP, pin-outs and IP’s verification
Implementing and troubleshooting network implementation issues
Prepare recommendations for network configurations and connectivity
Analyze and design solution specific to client needs
Analyze and interprete utilization and traffic services on network connections
Perform responsibilities of scheduling and maintaining window servers
Assist senior engineers in testing of pre-production, disaster recovery and troubleshooting complex networking issues
Coordinate with technical resource, network vendors and equipment suppliers in performing initial network implementation stages
Supported team in areas of capacity planning, IT operations and capacity planning
Required Qualifications and Experience
Bachelor’s/HND in Electrical Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Physics/Telecommunications
Minimum CCNA qualification with proven track record in deployment of IP networks such as IP MPLS
Minimum of 3 years’ hands on work experience
Experience working in a structured organization
Worked across diverse cultures and geographies, an advantage
Ability to attract, develop and motivate our resource thereby giving the opportunity to improve the dedicated manpower always
To possess a high level of integrity and confidentiality
Comprehensive knowledge of designing, implementing and providing operational support in complex network environments
In-depth knowledge of firewall applications, network testing
Comprehensive knowledge of developing and implementing architecture and design of networks and network drawings
Ability to facilitate projects and make sound technical decisions
Possess strong communication skills and has the ability to convey technical concepts and ideas in a clear and concise manner
Strong leadership, project implementation and management skills.
go to method of application »
Managing Director
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience10 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Overview
He/She will have full responsibility of the operations and all aspects of the business, including sales and marketing, finance, operations (supply chain, business units.) and human resources.
Responsibility will include developing appropriate short, medium and long term strategies to not only protect market share, but to grow the business through the development of new products and business diversification. Deliver budgeted growth in revenue and profitability.
Assuming full accountability to the EVC/CEO for all company operations.
Detailed Job Description/Accountabilities
Overall responsibility of operations & financial performance of the Company
Coordinate operations of various business units in order to achieve consistent growth & profitability
Direct & coordinate the development and achievement of monthly, annual and long term strategic plans, as well as operational/lean improvement initiatives related to the cost, efficiency, waste, safety, quality, and environmental management
Manage assets, facilities, and capital to ensure long term profitability and viability
Ensure that the operating objectives and standards of performance are not only understood but owned by the management and other employees
Closely monitoring the operating and financial results against plans and budgets
Identify opportunities, integrating & implementing comprehensive business plans across the group
Prepare and implement comprehensive business plans to facilitate achievement by planning cost-effective operations and market development activities
Communicate and maintain trust relationships with employees, business partners and authorities
Delegate responsibilities and supervise the work of executives providing guidance and motivation to drive maximum performance
Develop and execute established profitable growth strategy
Control of all operational aspects including; revenue growth, profit, operations & production, quality, product development, health & safety, financial reporting and compliance across all environmental & legal requirement
Maintain a thorough understanding of the market, trends and commercial opportunities that the business could exploit
Drive operational performance, ensuring the assets are utilised in a cost efficient manner
Maintain and develop a consistent product development pipeline with automotive OEM’s supported by quality and efficiency throughout the operations
Build a strong team of motivated professionals
Provide the company and employees with a clear vision for future achievements
Build the company public profile through networking, conferences, and speaking engagements
Maintain relationship with the Board of Directors and external stakeholders with high credibility and integrity
Ensure prudent management of resources by presenting transparent financial results to
EVC/CEO on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis
Safeguard and ensure the integrity of all assets of the organization
Lead multiple teams through cultural transformation, business reengineering process efforts of varying size and complexity
Promote a culture of high standards, expectations and continuous improvement that values and empowers staff
Encourage team members to maximise their potential through continuous learning whilst challenging and dealing with under performance
Develop and nurture a dynamic and competent workforce through a robust performance driven culture
Implement Board decisions efficiently and effectively and keep the Board informed of all strategic aspects of business
Person Specification
Preferably B.Sc in Commercial, Technical or Accounting discipline and MBA
Appropriate experience for at least 10 years managing a reputable large sized conglomerate or FMCG business with full responsibility for all functions of the business
Board experience
Possesses a broad breadth of business acumen and seasoning that enables good business judgment and risk assessment
Strong leader, agent of change, and outstanding business thinker with a demonstrated record of understanding the controls, process, costs, margins, cash flow and profit structures required to lead and manage a growing business in a dynamic industry
Ability to establish self as Managing Director without alienation of existing staff and rapidly assume control of the general management function
Proven experience in management turnaround
Hands-on to personally drive and grow the revenue aggressively
Strong understanding of corporate finance and measures of performance
Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills
Number driven, and track records in turnaround and growing the business in a challenging economic environment
Must be client and customer focus.
Method of Application
Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.
Leave a Reply