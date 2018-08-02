Career Opportunities at KPMG Nigeria – Apply Now

KPMG Nigeria – Our client is a leading broadband communications solutions and data management company. In line with its desire to ensure that strategic roles are filled by best-in-class talent with the requisite experience and desired attributes, our Client seeks to recruit an experienced and motivated individual to fill the position below:

Network Solutions Architect

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience4 years

LocationAbuja

Job FieldICT / Computer

Detailed Job DescriptionThe Solution Architect is the primary technical solution crafter for clients. He has a broad product knowledge integrated with strong technology understanding. He will be responsible for solution design, input into bids and proposals and opportunity realization.

Consultative pre-sales technical support to the sales team through assessment of client requirements and analysis of available capabilities and resources.

Preparing the executive summary that outlines the information gathered from the clients in regards to their needs

Concept development, Solution architecture design and solution testing.

Documenting the proposed technology solution and statement of work along with labour requirement

Engaging all technical resources required for an accurate solution design

Assisting in the final presentation of the proposed solution

Developing a proof of concept as may be required

Assisting in feature definition, product positioning and pricing efforts of new products

Analyzing the customer needs for the suggestion of future product enhancements / developments

The individual is expected to manage client proof of concept (POC) initiatives, which will require the involvement of the appropriate resources, and setup and delivery of the POC

Obtaining a working client solution the individual acts as a bridge between the client, Engineers and Project Management team.

Remaining up-to-date with relevant products knowledge and trends within the industry.

Providing training and transfer of product knowledge to the sales team

Liaises with the various teams – Product, Project and Engineering teams to ensure that what is delivered is as promised in the sales contract

Required Qualifications and Experience

A university degree in information systems or engineering,

An additional degree in financial, business management and/or marketing is a plus.

Cisco certified qualifications are an added advantage

Minimum of 4 years experience within the telecom/data services/ISP environment.

Must possess strong verbal and written communications skills.

Proficiency in word processing, spread sheet, database and email.

Positive attitude with a customer centric focus.

Strong presentation skill and a confident demeanour is required

Experience in a product development and/or product management capacity

Knowledge of various VPN and MPLS technologies.

Knowledge of security technologies, such as firewall, intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, content filtering, and personal firewall.

Strong working knowledge of networking and familiarity with Cisco and other networking technologies.

Familiarity with cloud based solution design is a plus.

To possess a high level of integrity and confidentiality.

Ability to attract, develop and motivate our resource thereby giving the opportunity to improve the dedicated manpower always

Network Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationAbuja

Job FieldICT / Computer

Detailed Job Description

The Network Engineer is expected to install, configure and support network systems of the organization.

He/she is called in whenever any policies, strategies or technologies need to be put in use.

Their expertise is needed to handle complex issues and advanced needs of the network system.

He/she is expected to supervise a technical team as well. Sound ability in troubleshooting complex problems, analyzing and resolving complex issues, and implementing software, hardware, and networks needs are the key role of this job title.

Design IP and plan for various network elements

Assigning IP and remote access for various Network Elements

Designing, implementing and providing operational support in areas of complex networking environment like routing/switching protocols

Supporting project manager in implementing network infrastructure

Configuring and testing network connectivity like firewalls, Cisco switches and Cisco routers and any other Router device used by network such as Ruckus

Installing and handling Company’s Network equipment

Providing guidance to less experienced engineers in installing network elements with IP, pin-outs and IP’s verification

Implementing and troubleshooting network implementation issues

Prepare recommendations for network configurations and connectivity

Analyze and design solution specific to client needs

Analyze and interprete utilization and traffic services on network connections

Perform responsibilities of scheduling and maintaining window servers

Assist senior engineers in testing of pre-production, disaster recovery and troubleshooting complex networking issues

Coordinate with technical resource, network vendors and equipment suppliers in performing initial network implementation stages

Supported team in areas of capacity planning, IT operations and capacity planning

Required Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s/HND in Electrical Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Physics/Telecommunications

Minimum CCNA qualification with proven track record in deployment of IP networks such as IP MPLS

Minimum of 3 years’ hands on work experience

Experience working in a structured organization

Worked across diverse cultures and geographies, an advantage

Ability to attract, develop and motivate our resource thereby giving the opportunity to improve the dedicated manpower always

To possess a high level of integrity and confidentiality

Comprehensive knowledge of designing, implementing and providing operational support in complex network environments

In-depth knowledge of firewall applications, network testing

Comprehensive knowledge of developing and implementing architecture and design of networks and network drawings

Ability to facilitate projects and make sound technical decisions

Possess strong communication skills and has the ability to convey technical concepts and ideas in a clear and concise manner

Strong leadership, project implementation and management skills.

Managing Director

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Overview

He/She will have full responsibility of the operations and all aspects of the business, including sales and marketing, finance, operations (supply chain, business units.) and human resources.

Responsibility will include developing appropriate short, medium and long term strategies to not only protect market share, but to grow the business through the development of new products and business diversification. Deliver budgeted growth in revenue and profitability.

Assuming full accountability to the EVC/CEO for all company operations.

Detailed Job Description/Accountabilities

Overall responsibility of operations & financial performance of the Company

Coordinate operations of various business units in order to achieve consistent growth & profitability

Direct & coordinate the development and achievement of monthly, annual and long term strategic plans, as well as operational/lean improvement initiatives related to the cost, efficiency, waste, safety, quality, and environmental management

Manage assets, facilities, and capital to ensure long term profitability and viability

Ensure that the operating objectives and standards of performance are not only understood but owned by the management and other employees

Closely monitoring the operating and financial results against plans and budgets

Identify opportunities, integrating & implementing comprehensive business plans across the group

Prepare and implement comprehensive business plans to facilitate achievement by planning cost-effective operations and market development activities

Communicate and maintain trust relationships with employees, business partners and authorities

Delegate responsibilities and supervise the work of executives providing guidance and motivation to drive maximum performance

Develop and execute established profitable growth strategy

Control of all operational aspects including; revenue growth, profit, operations & production, quality, product development, health & safety, financial reporting and compliance across all environmental & legal requirement

Maintain a thorough understanding of the market, trends and commercial opportunities that the business could exploit

Drive operational performance, ensuring the assets are utilised in a cost efficient manner

Maintain and develop a consistent product development pipeline with automotive OEM’s supported by quality and efficiency throughout the operations

Build a strong team of motivated professionals

Provide the company and employees with a clear vision for future achievements

Build the company public profile through networking, conferences, and speaking engagements

Maintain relationship with the Board of Directors and external stakeholders with high credibility and integrity

Ensure prudent management of resources by presenting transparent financial results to

EVC/CEO on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis

Safeguard and ensure the integrity of all assets of the organization

Lead multiple teams through cultural transformation, business reengineering process efforts of varying size and complexity

Promote a culture of high standards, expectations and continuous improvement that values and empowers staff

Encourage team members to maximise their potential through continuous learning whilst challenging and dealing with under performance

Develop and nurture a dynamic and competent workforce through a robust performance driven culture

Implement Board decisions efficiently and effectively and keep the Board informed of all strategic aspects of business

Person Specification

Preferably B.Sc in Commercial, Technical or Accounting discipline and MBA

Appropriate experience for at least 10 years managing a reputable large sized conglomerate or FMCG business with full responsibility for all functions of the business

Board experience

Possesses a broad breadth of business acumen and seasoning that enables good business judgment and risk assessment

Strong leader, agent of change, and outstanding business thinker with a demonstrated record of understanding the controls, process, costs, margins, cash flow and profit structures required to lead and manage a growing business in a dynamic industry

Ability to establish self as Managing Director without alienation of existing staff and rapidly assume control of the general management function

Proven experience in management turnaround

Hands-on to personally drive and grow the revenue aggressively

Strong understanding of corporate finance and measures of performance

Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills

Number driven, and track records in turnaround and growing the business in a challenging economic environment

Must be client and customer focus.

