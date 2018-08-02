Career Opportunities at Airtel Nigeria – Apply Here

Airtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited), a leading mobile telecommunication services provider in Nigeria and a member of Airtel Africa Group, is committed to providing innovative, exciting, affordable and quality mobile services to Nigerians, giving them the freedom to communicate, rise above their daily challenges and drive economic and social development.

Enterprise Implementation Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / ComputerJob Description

Looking for a suitable candidate to fill the role of Implementation Engineer in our Enterprise Business Function.the successful candidate will be responsible for;

Delivering new service requests from the sales pipeline to meet revenue targets for the business unit.

Plans and coordinates the delivery of new service activation requests from the sales pipeline through to service acceptance and billing.

Deliver Minimum of 40 new circuits per week and or quantities required to meet revenue targets set for the fiscal year.

Liaise with cross functional teams, to manage and coordinate implementation of agreed tasks within defined timelines.

Provides situational reports relating to the progress of each assign project.

Maintains documentation of project related detail for effective tracking of designs for various customer solutions

Liaises with IP Team to ensure service activations are finalized and perform quality checks to assure first-time customer service acceptance

IP Network/ MPLS project support:

Demonstrates a good understanding of basic IP requirements

Produces and updates topology diagrams for newly delivered projects.

Ensures a timely delivery of projects

Engages in nominated IP related projects and supports the migration of key services to the MPLS backbone when required.

Process Optimisation and SLA fulfilment:

Supports the 4-way reconciliation process to ensure accurate link count, billing accuracy and effective inventory management

Continuously works with cross-functional stakeholders to evaluate business processes and instigate process improvements

Ensures relevant documentation is maintained and keeps the service catalogue updated with project related records.

Ensures the process of solutions delivery is optimized from hardware dispatch through to installation, integration, testing and operational handover.

Keeps proper project records on all aspects of the project delivery.

Manage and co-ordinate support and service engineers in attending to customers’ service requests and resolving the same within SLA targets with the aim of meeting Key Performance Indices (KPIs).

Ensure Network Availability of 99.5% and <5% error rate on rejected delivered links due to poor project delivery:

Contribute to achieving 99.5% availability by delivering new service requests/links with a minimum error rate and at acceptable sign off margins.

Supports the IP operations team in troubleshooting and fixing any new links which have been rejected by customers due to poor quality or error in delivery.

Education and Work Experience

At least 5 years post National Service work experience.

Must have experience in managing telecom projects, Business Development and Client relations.

Working knowledge of project management best practices

At least five (2) years’ experience in a project management role in Telecoms

A B.Eng. / B.Sc./B.Tech. other first Degrees in relevant disciplines.

MBA will be an added advantage

PMP or Prince2 project management methodology will be an advantage

CCNA also an advantage

ITIL v3 also an advantage

Skills critical to the role:

Influencing

Negotiation

Analytical

Project Management

Change Management

Zonal Business Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience10 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Job Description

Looking for a suitable candidate to fill the role of Zonal Business Manager in various locations in Nigeria. The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Increase Revenue earning customer net additions – Prepaid & Postpaid:

Identify and formulate zonal sales strategies to help Drive gross additions

Oversee activating connections as per the stipulated turnaround times

Supervise health of acquisitions, compliance on activations,

Monitor churn & grace periods

Achieve Net Revenue of the zone:

Identify and formulate Customer Service Development Strategies to help drive Collections and Bad Debts performance of the zone

Drive the reduction of recharge turnovers and first bill churn & zero recharge

Propose and drive VAS Up-selling activities

Deliver on Channel Satisfaction Score:

Implement the audit and review of channel partners & distributors to ensure Healthy ROI

Monitor the timely disbursement of claims to the market, regular trade servicing.

Conceptualize, design and implement Channel delight activities

Expand distribution Width and Depth:

Identify and formulate zonal sales strategies to help Drive Distribution across showrooms and Dealer Service Agents

Establish SIM Selling outlets and other categories of retail outlets as a % of Easy Charge outlets

Ensure expansions to align to a dimensioned number of Active Easy Charge Outlets

Network Coverage & Quality:

Network Optimization

New Sites ROI and deployment

Follow through with ZTOs in delivering cell availability, quality of calls and reduction of outages at sites within Zone

Deliver Showroom Experience:

Identify and formulate Customer Service Delivery Strategies to help improve Customer Satisfaction scores

Ensure provision of standard Infrastructure at Zonal showrooms,

Ensure showroom employees are up-skilled in industry training and certifications for the role

Skills & Qualification

Bachelor’ degree in Management or related Social Science

An MBA will be an added advantage

10 plus years’ varied experience in Sales & Marketing with at least 2 years at middle management level handling independent businesses.

Relevant experience in Telecom industry is desirable

Excellent problem-solving skill

Good interpersonal skills

Good communications skills.

Sound understanding of Sales systems and process

