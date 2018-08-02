2018 Management Trainee Programme at The Nigerian Bottling Company – Apply Now

Nigerian Bottling Company has launched a 2-year programme designed for high achieving post graduates to challenge them to grow into Coca-Cola HBC’s next generation of leaders. Special stream introduces additional requirements with the aim being to identify and develop high achievers into senior leaders within a 2-4 year horizon.

Management Trainee Programme (Special Stream)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience3 years max

LocationLagos

Designed for high achieving post graduates to challenge them to grow into Coca-Cola HBC’s next generation of leaders.

Blends your unique skills with a fast-paced environment, top leader mentoring, an international community, and exposure to top-level responsibility early in your career. All to unleash your full potential.

Fast tracks you through learning our business and industry, providing you: opportunities to lead important and impactful projects, understand all different sides of the business through rotational assignments or projects.

Gives unique value of being part of an international community of Management Trainees across Coca-Cola HBC: to share and learn from.

A 2-year programme, after which you’ll have opportunity to continue developing yourself and your career through leadership roles in the function you’re selected for.

Special stream introduces additional requirements with the aim being to identify and develop high achievers into senior leaders within a 2-4 year horizon.

ELIGIBILITY

Passion and potential are key requirement!

Strong drive to make an impact.

Minimum of Second Class Honours (Upper Division) at ﬁrst degree and Post Graduate certiﬁcate in any of the following disciplines: Engineering (Electrical/Electronics, Mechanical, Industrial Production), Social Sciences (Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Finance), Supply Chain Management and Human Resources Management.

NYSC discharge certiﬁcate not earlier than 2013 with maximum of 3 years working experience.

YOUR KEY ROLES AS MANAGEMENT TRAINEE

Actively participate in the programme (on-the-job tasks, peer learning, mentoring and training assigned).

Work on assignments related to the role in a function.

Participate or lead departmental and crossfunctional business projects (on project basis or as full rotation to other departments).

Take full responsibility with planning and organizing activities related to your assignment, as well as delivery of assigned objectives, projects and results.

Collaborate, develop and maintain relationships with colleagues from own team, other departments, mentors, project sponsors – while proactively seeking feedback.

Actively propose process and business improvements.

Take full ownership and charge over your development: leverage on each opportunity and feedback.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Nigerian Bottling Company career website on www.dragnetscreening.ng to apply

