Street Food: How to Avoid Getting Sick

Street food can be very cheap and delicious, however, some persons avoid it like a plague because they fear that it will make them sick. Do you know that you can still savour and enjoy without falling sick? Jumia Food, Nigeria’s no 1 food ordering platform, discuss ways you can do this.

*Eat as the locals do

If you’re on the hunt for some tasty street eats then first have a look around to see where the locals are eating. If there’s a huge crowd around a particular spot, you will know for sure that the food will be great. The locals know which stalls are safe and where you can find the most delicious food. Always avoid the stalls with no queue and no customers.*Only eat what is made in front of you

There are generally two types of food stalls; the ones where the food is already prepared and waiting for you, or the ones where it is cooked right in front of you. Always choose what is cooked right in front of you. That way you know it’s fresh and therefore less likely to be contaminated and full of bacteria, especially in hot and humid destinations.

*Follow the crowds

When it comes to street food, you have to follow the bandwagon. If you see a big line up for a certain street vendor- join it. Especially if the lineup is mostly locals. It’s pretty much a guarantee that whatever is being served is fresh, safe, and tasty.

*Bring your own utensils and sanitizer

It’s also a good idea to bring your own set of utensils so that you do not have to use the ones every other person have used. Just endeavour to thoroughly wash and clean them. If this isn’t possible, then carry some antibacterial wipes to clean down the stall or restaurant utensils before using them.

*If it doesn’t taste right, don’t continue

When it comes to food, it does not taste right, you should desist from eating it. Don’t just eat because it smells good, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not going to be harmful. Food could appear on the surface to be perfectly fine and still be riddled with illness-causing bacteria

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)