Six Fashion Essentials For The Rainy Season

The rain has been slowly dominating your days. Despite the rain, you still have to carry out your daily responsibilities and duties. You cannot stop the rain but you can protect yourself and get ready for its unannounced entrance at any time. Jumia, the online store you can trust, shares some essentials things you need to make sure you are not caught unawares by the rain.

Umbrella

An umbrella is a must-have during the rainy season except if you like the feel of rain showering down on you. Umbrella protects your hair, clothes and yourself from getting drenched by the rain so it gives you necessary protection.Waterproof handbags and wallets

You need to go about your daily activities and duties, and this doesn’t stop the rains. Leather purses and handbags do not go down well with rain. You can’t leave home without your makeup, phone and other gadgets you may need for work or school. You can go for large colourful purses in attractive colours.

Waterproof makeup

When rain falls, you won’t just be dealing with your clothes and accessories getting wet in makeup, but also a messy face. Always invest in waterproof makeup for this rainy season.

Get rain friendly-sandals

These sandals are the way to go. You do not have to worry about walking in the rain. They are water friendly and you can make it stylish also.

Sweater

It is important that you cover up nicely during this chilly season to protect yourself from Flu and cold that comes attached with the rainy season. A good and fashionable way is to invest in sweaters. It serves a protective layer keeping your body warm and dry.

Hair protector

Hair tends to get frizzy in the rain. To smoothen this out always have an anti-frizz serum. Hairspray /setting spray comes in handy as it helps to extend the wear of your makeup and keep it locked.

