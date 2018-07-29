UK Research and Innovation Future Leaders Fellowships at University of Essex in UK, 2018

The University of Essex is inviting applications for UK Research and Innovation Future Leaders Fellowships in the UK. These Fellowships support applicants from diverse career paths, including those returning from a career break or following time in other roles.

The University of Essex is a public research university in Colchester, Essex, England. It was established in 1963 and received its Royal Charter in 1965The most common tests for language proficiency are IELTS and TOEFL iBT. However, University also accepts some other English language test scores such as Pearson and Cambridge certificates and may accept school qualification.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: September 3, 2018

Course Level: Scholarship is available to pursue research.

Study Subject: The University considers supporting applications in any area of our research portfolio but we’re particularly inviting expressions of interest from researchers working in one or more of the following key areas of our research interests:

Biosocial Research

Data Science and Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Genomics and Epigenetics

Digital and Creative

Mental Health

Nationality: Applications are considered from both UK and International students.

Number of Scholarships: Numbers not given

Scholarshipcan be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Applications are considered from both UK and International students.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

This UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) scheme will support early career researchers and innovators with outstanding potential in universities, UK registered businesses, and other research and user environments including research councils’ institutes and laboratories.

The Future Leaders Fellowships scheme welcomes applications from both UK and international applicants and individuals should use the UKRI’s person specification to assess and justify their suitability for the scheme. The support of the host institution is a critical component of all Fellowships which will enable the fellow to transition to or establish their research/innovation independence in any area supported by UKRI.

English Language Requirements: The most common tests for language proficiency are IELTS and TOEFL iBT. However, University also accepts some other English language test scores such as Pearson and Cambridge certificates and may accept school qualification.

Masters Scholarships

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Candidates should e-mail the following documents to ukriflf-at-essex.ac.uk by 5:00 p.m. on Monday 3 September 2018:

A one-page CV including education, publications, any awards, thesis title and examiners.

A two-page draft statement of research to be carried out during the fellowship, using similar headings to those described for the Case for Support in the UKRI Future Leaders

Fellowship application form guidance document.

A 150 word abstract summarising the research for a general audience.

A covering letter outlining the applicant’s fit with the Person Specification for the scheme.

(Visited 7 times, 5 visits today)