Production Pharmacists at May & Baker Nigeria Plc -Apply Now
Baker Nigeria Plc , we are committed to applying our resources and science to improve the quality of life.
We provide quality and affordable medicines, food and beverages to those who need them.
Production PharmacistJob TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 1 year
Location Ogun
Job Field Pharmaceutical
Location: Ota, Ogun State
Job Details
Reporting to the Production Manager, the preferred candidate will be expected to work with the production process team to achieve output and efficiency targets.
He / She must demonstrate a high level of knowledge in Pharmaceutical production process and possess strong people skills.
Requirements
The preferred candidate should possess a B.Pharm Degree and must have completed NYSC.
Experience: Under 1 year
Remuneration
Attractive and negotiable.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s to: careers@may-baker.com
Interested and qualified? Go to May & Baker career website on www.may-baker.com to apply
