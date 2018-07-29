Production Pharmacists at May & Baker Nigeria Plc -Apply Now

Baker Nigeria Plc , we are committed to applying our resources and science to improve the quality of life.

We provide quality and affordable medicines, food and beverages to those who need them.

Production PharmacistJob TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 1 year

Location Ogun

Job Field Pharmaceutical

Location: Ota, Ogun State

Job Details

Reporting to the Production Manager, the preferred candidate will be expected to work with the production process team to achieve output and efficiency targets.

He / She must demonstrate a high level of knowledge in Pharmaceutical production process and possess strong people skills.

Requirements

The preferred candidate should possess a B.Pharm Degree and must have completed NYSC.

Experience: Under 1 year

Remuneration

Attractive and negotiable.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: careers@may-baker.com

Interested and qualified? Go to May & Baker career website on www.may-baker.com to apply

