Petrok Oil and Gas Services Limited Job Vacancy : Metering/OR&A Engineer

Petrok Oil And Gas Services Limited is a project support company registered in Nigeria and dedicated to reducing clients’ risks by providing Manpower Supply and Development, Equipment/Material Supply Services, Marine Vessel Supply and Offshore Operations, Heavy Duty Equipment Supply & Maintenance and Technical Consultancy Services. Petrok Oil and Gas Service Limited provides services to clients in the Oil & Gas industry, Energy, Engineering and other industries.

At POGS, we ensure that our clients focus on their comparative advantage, save money and time by outsourcing needs to a highly efficient and skilled team. We understand the essence of redefining standards in the industry hence; we have entered into strategic alliances with renowned names in the industry to continuously boost the level of support we provide to our client and their operations.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Metering/OR&A Engineer

Job Description

A Metering Engineer is required to provide technical assurance for adequacy and effectiveness of metering/measurement of production streams, especially those with regulatory compliance and commercial implications.

Responsibilities

Creating and filling this position is critical at this point for specific reasons such as to:

An Operations Readiness & Assurance (OR&A) Engineer is critical for representing field operations in engineering projects.

With increase in facilities engineering activities and projects, a competent operations representative is required to ensure that

Front-line metering operations team within Maintenance organization

Key Elements of Work Scope

Provide 2nd/3rd level metering & measurement support to operations.

Operations representative in facility upgrade projects and new developments

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or HND in Eng. or similar, with 5+ years demonstrable O&G production metering/measurement experience.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: recruitment@petrokoilandgas.com with the “Job Title” as subect of the mail.

