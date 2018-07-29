OPEC Job Vacancy : Energy Models Analyst – Apply Here

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) – We coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its Member Countries and ensure the stabilization of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Energy Models Analyst

Summary

The Energy Studies Department monitors, analyses and forecasts world energy developments in the medium and long term and reports thereon, in particular providing in-depth studies and reports on energy issues.

It monitors developments and undertakes specific studies on energy demand and production-related technology, assessing implications for OPEC.

It identifies and follows up key areas of energy-related emerging technologies and research and development (R&D), facilitates and supports planning and implementation of collaborative energy-related R&D programs of Member Countries, as well as identifies prospects for OPEC participation in major international R&D activities.

It carries out studies and reports on developments in the petroleum industry, providing effective tools for carrying out model-based studies of analyses and projections of energy supply/demand and downstream simulation.

It elaborates OPEC Long Term Strategy and monitors, analyses and reports on relevant national or regional policies (fiscal, energy, trade and environmental), assessing their impacts on energy markets.

Objective of Position

To ensure adequate development of the modeling capabilities of the Department and to supervise the development and maintenance of medium- to long-term modeling systems; to coordinate and be responsible for running the models; and to coordinate, carry out or contribute to studies based on a modeled approach.

Main Responsibilities

Ensures and supervises the development of medium- and long-term modeling systems made by the OPEC Secretariat or by outside consultants and to co-ordinate for running the models.

Ensures the maintenance of proper specifications of the models in use, keeps OPEC Secretariat methodologies continually under review and provides general guidelines for improving methodologies for the models in the Department.

Conducts or contributes to studies based on a modeled approach.

Responsible for defining the most reasonable raw input data for and running, modifying and updating the models in the Secretariat; estimating and re-specifying the equations of the models to increase their computational efficiency.

Studies and keeps abreast of other energy model efforts developed outside so as to keep OPEC methodologies continually under review.

Contributes to speeches, articles and presentations to internal meetings and international forums.

Carries out any other tasks assigned by the relevant superiors as pertain to his/her background, qualifications and position.

Required Competencies and Qualifications

Education:

University Degree in Economics, Statistics or Computational Modeling

Advanced Degree preferred

Work Experience:

University Degree: 8 years in the petroleum industry

Advanced Degree: 6 years

Training Specializations:

Energy modeling

Knowledge of latest developments in exploration/production (upstream), pipeline transportation, refining (downstream) and modeling

Broad knowledge of various phases of oil operations and energy related environmental issues an asset

Competencies:

Communication skills

Analytical skills

Presentation skills

Interpersonal skills

Customer service orientation

Initiative

Integrity

Language: English

Status and Benefits

Members of the Secretariat are international employees whose responsibilities are not national but exclusively international. In carrying out their functions they have to demonstrate the personal qualities expected of international employees such as integrity, independence and impartiality.

Application Closing Date

31st August, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to fill in a resume and an application form which can be received from their Country’s Governor (PDF) (See Nigeria address below) for OPEC. In order for applications to be considered, the application form and resume must reach the OPEC Secretariat through the relevant Governor not later than the closing date stated above. NIGERIA COUNTRY GOVERNOR Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, MCIPR, Group General Manager, International Energy Relations (GGM IER), Governor for OPEC, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation – NNPC, Block D 10th Floor, Room 04, NNPC Towers Abuja, Nigeria. Click Here For More Information Note: Applicants must be nationals of Member Countries of OPEC and should not be older than 58 years.

