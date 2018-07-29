Job Vacancies at Fifth Quadrant – Apply Now

We are a performance improvement company. We are committed to crafting smart solutions and delivering exceptional service to all our customers. Our services, solutions, and technologies enable companies, teams and individual to improve performance.

We’re at our best, when helping clients achieve their best performance.

ContentsOpen Jobs

Sales Executives

PR Manager

Business Development Team Lead

Method of Application

Sales Executives

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 – 4 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Details:

We are recruiting for the role of Sales Executive for one of our clients in the Real Estate sector.

Kindly find the requirements below.

Job Objective

To maximise sales opportunities and customer retention for and on behalf of the company and ensure improved service delivery.

Responsibilities

Leads generation and acquisition

Plan and conduct effective customer follow up

Make sales calls and schedule meetings to close sales

Negotiate the agreement terms and close sales

Ensure sales targets are met and exceeded as set

To raise agents to assist in sales of company’s products

Prepare daily call plan and activity report

Deliver presentations of the company products at our office or customer sites.

Take prospective customers for site visitation

To visit sites on weekly basis and provide project update to customers

Attend user group meetings and exhibitions.

Provide feedback of potential customers and members to enhance product functioning and the service delivery.

Assist to identify the opportunities for upcoming products, and for development and enhancement of existing products.

Ensure the correct interpretation of the company’s condition of sale.

Attend to all or escalate customer grievances and manage such in line with company’s policies.

Any other tasks as assigned by supervisor

Required Qualification

First degree in any relevant profession with at least 2-4years experience in marketing (relevant past sales successes and experience in Real Estate will be an added advantage)

Relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage..

Age requirement: Between 22-26 years.

Benefits: Between 120,000 – 180,000 fixed salary (based on years of experience and current earning) and Commission on sales.

go to method of application »

PR Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 1 – 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding

Qualifications

BSc/HND in relevant discipline

Must have completed NYSC

1-3 years’ work experience

Skill Requirements

Excellent communication skills

Ability to use Microsoft packages well

Good writing and typing skills

Good analytical skills

Job Description

Planning, developing and implementing PR strategies.

Liaising with, and answering enquiries from media, individuals and other organisations, often via telephone and email.

Researching, writing and distributing press releases to targeted media.

Writing and editing in-house magazines, case studies, speeches, articles and annual reports.

Preparing and supervising the production of publicity brochures, handouts, direct mail leaflets, promotional videos, photographs, films and multimedia programmes.

Organising events including press conferences, exhibitions and press tours.

Maintaining and updating information on the organisation’s website

Managing and updating information and engaging with users on social media sites such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook etc.

Sourcing and managing speaking and sponsorship opportunities

Fostering community relations through events and through involvement in community initiatives

go to method of application »

Business Development Team Lead

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 4 – 6 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Objective

To develop and implement a revenue growth plan to increase profit for the business.

Responsibilities

Leads generation and acquisition

Following up new business opportunities and setting up meetings

Planning and preparing presentations

Communicating new product developments to prospective clients

Overseeing the development of marketing literature

Identify the opportunities for upcoming products, and for development and enhancement of existing products.

Developing growth strategies and plans

Managing and retaining relationships with existing clients

Required Qualification

First degree in any relevant profession with at least 4-6years relevant experience

Relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage.

Age requirement: between 26-30 years.

Benefits: Between N180,000 – N240,000 fixed salary (based on years of experience and current earning), Commission on sales.

Method of Application

Kindly send your CV with the subject of the mail as “the job title” to recruitment@5thquadrant.net

(Visited 16 times, 17 visits today)