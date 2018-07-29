Job Vacancies at Fifth Quadrant – Apply Now
We are a performance improvement company. We are committed to crafting smart solutions and delivering exceptional service to all our customers. Our services, solutions, and technologies enable companies, teams and individual to improve performance.
We’re at our best, when helping clients achieve their best performance.
ContentsOpen Jobs
Sales Executives
PR Manager
Business Development Team Lead
Method of Application
Sales Executives
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 2 – 4 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Details:
We are recruiting for the role of Sales Executive for one of our clients in the Real Estate sector.
Kindly find the requirements below.
Job Objective
To maximise sales opportunities and customer retention for and on behalf of the company and ensure improved service delivery.
Responsibilities
Leads generation and acquisition
Plan and conduct effective customer follow up
Make sales calls and schedule meetings to close sales
Negotiate the agreement terms and close sales
Ensure sales targets are met and exceeded as set
To raise agents to assist in sales of company’s products
Prepare daily call plan and activity report
Deliver presentations of the company products at our office or customer sites.
Take prospective customers for site visitation
To visit sites on weekly basis and provide project update to customers
Attend user group meetings and exhibitions.
Provide feedback of potential customers and members to enhance product functioning and the service delivery.
Assist to identify the opportunities for upcoming products, and for development and enhancement of existing products.
Ensure the correct interpretation of the company’s condition of sale.
Attend to all or escalate customer grievances and manage such in line with company’s policies.
Any other tasks as assigned by supervisor
Required Qualification
First degree in any relevant profession with at least 2-4years experience in marketing (relevant past sales successes and experience in Real Estate will be an added advantage)
Relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage..
Age requirement: Between 22-26 years.
Benefits: Between 120,000 – 180,000 fixed salary (based on years of experience and current earning) and Commission on sales.
go to method of application »
PR Manager
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 1 – 3 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding
Qualifications
BSc/HND in relevant discipline
Must have completed NYSC
1-3 years’ work experience
Skill Requirements
Excellent communication skills
Ability to use Microsoft packages well
Good writing and typing skills
Good analytical skills
Job Description
Planning, developing and implementing PR strategies.
Liaising with, and answering enquiries from media, individuals and other organisations, often via telephone and email.
Researching, writing and distributing press releases to targeted media.
Writing and editing in-house magazines, case studies, speeches, articles and annual reports.
Preparing and supervising the production of publicity brochures, handouts, direct mail leaflets, promotional videos, photographs, films and multimedia programmes.
Organising events including press conferences, exhibitions and press tours.
Maintaining and updating information on the organisation’s website
Managing and updating information and engaging with users on social media sites such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook etc.
Sourcing and managing speaking and sponsorship opportunities
Fostering community relations through events and through involvement in community initiatives
go to method of application »
Business Development Team Lead
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 4 – 6 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job Objective
To develop and implement a revenue growth plan to increase profit for the business.
Responsibilities
Leads generation and acquisition
Following up new business opportunities and setting up meetings
Planning and preparing presentations
Communicating new product developments to prospective clients
Overseeing the development of marketing literature
Identify the opportunities for upcoming products, and for development and enhancement of existing products.
Developing growth strategies and plans
Managing and retaining relationships with existing clients
Required Qualification
First degree in any relevant profession with at least 4-6years relevant experience
Relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage.
Age requirement: between 26-30 years.
Benefits: Between N180,000 – N240,000 fixed salary (based on years of experience and current earning), Commission on sales.
Method of Application
Kindly send your CV with the subject of the mail as “the job title” to recruitment@5thquadrant.net
Leave a Reply