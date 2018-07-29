GTBank, others partners to enhance passport services

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has struck a partnership with New Works Limited and the Nigeria Immigration Service to deliver an end-to-end process for Nigerians to apply for passports online and make payments at the official rates online.

The bank said in a statement on Thursday that the multi-channel payment system would enable Nigerians to apply for all passport types (new and renewals) online and make payments on all GTBank’s e-channels using the reference ID generated at the application stage.It said payment for passport services could be made on GTBank’s Internet banking platform, mobile banking app or via GTBank’s 737 platform.

According to the statement, the bank is also launching payment offices at six of the Nigerian Immigration Service Offices, starting with the passport office at Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

It said five other payment offices would be set up at Alausa, Festac, Port Harcourt, Kano and the NIS headquarters in Abuja, adding that GTBank payment offices would make paying for immigration services at NIS offices easy and seamless.

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director, GTBank, Segun Agbaje, said, “We are delighted to be at the forefront of digital banking solutions that is making banking faster, cheaper and simpler for every Nigerian.

“We believe that creating a multi-channel payment system for immigration services reflects our commitment to driving digital banking solutions that not only drives financial inclusion, but also positions us at the centre of an ecosystem that offers benefits beyond banking.”

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)