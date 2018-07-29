Global Challenges Research Fellowships II at Brunel University London in UK, 2018

Brunel University London is calling applications for Global Challenges Research Fellows II to study in the UK. International students are eligible to apply for this fellowship.

The aim is to build our capacity to address developing-world problems and increase the internationalization of our research activity.Brunel University London is a world-class university based in Uxbridge, West London, and was established in 1966.

There are minimum English language requirements for all individuals. Native speakers of English should normally have a GCSE or equivalent in English at minimum Grade C.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: August 31, 2018

Course Level: Fellowships are available to pursue research.

Study Subject: The post-holders are expected to become next-generation research leaders and will make specialist contributions in at least one of the following areas, aligned to our areas of research strength and existing activities:

Behavioural change interventions for improved public health and social cohesion in the developing world

Sustainable energy for developing countries

Circular economy and sustainable development, including management of natural resources

Global flood risk and resilience

Scholarship Award: Salary (Grade H3): £38,779 to £49,888 pa incl. London Weighting.

Nationality: International students are eligible to apply for this fellowship.

Number of Scholarships: Up to 4 scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: International students are eligible to apply for this fellowship.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Education Qualifications and Training:

PhD in an appropriate discipline plus substantial experience in a relevant research field.

Evidence of research attainments including examples of written contributions in academic publications/journals.

An external, national or international reputation for research.

Experience:

Evidence of IT literacy including Excel and databases.

Evidence of active participation in the planning and execution of research projects (minimum of 3 years).

Experience of planning research, preparing research proposals and negotiating contracts either directly or indirectly according to the rules of the relevant funding body.

Experience of working with partners in developing countries.

Experience of working in a developing country.

Knowledge Skills and Abilities:

Good communication skills both verbal and written – particularly when demonstrating the results of own research to both specialists and non-specialists. Ability to draft research papers for Publication in appropriate Academic Journals.

Ability to work largely on own initiative with minimum supervision.

Ability to communicate and collaborate across cultural and national boundaries.

Initiative and problem-solving skills, especially vis-à-vis facilitating international team working and producing results under difficult conditions

Ability to give presentations at academic/nonacademic conferences and meetings

Good knowledge of global development issues in general, the UK government’s aid strategy and the UN Sustainable Development goals.

Appreciation of some of the challenges associated with research work in developing countries.

Additional Requirements (Not included above)

The vision and imagination required to contribute to Brunel’s Global Challenges strategy

English Language Requirements: There are minimum English language requirements for all individuals. Native speakers of English should normally have a GCSE or equivalent in English at minimum Grade C. Equivalent levels of English for non-native speakers are outlined on Brunel International’s language requirements pages.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: The mode of application is online.

