Coventry University Sports Scholarships for UK, EU and International Students in UK, 2018

Applications are invited for Coventry University Sports Scholarship for September 2018 Entry. This is a Full-time Scholarships for 2018 Entry. UK, EU and Overseas students are eligible to apply for this scholarship programme.

Coventry University is leading UK university which is ranked No.15 amongst the UK universities. The Coventry University is the top university for student satisfaction. This university is forward-looking, modern university with a proud tradition as a provider of high-quality education and a focus on applied research.In order to obtain a Tier 4 student visa, applicants are required to demonstrate that they have the correct level of English language competency to study in the UK. The requirements differ dependent on whether they are applying to study a Foundation or Pre-Sessional English programme or those who wish to study at undergraduate or postgraduate degree level.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: August 31, 2018

Course Level: This scholarship is available undergraduate as well as postgraduate students to study Sports.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study any of the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: In 2018/19 there will be 40-50 new Sports Scholarships available and they will be awarded competitively at either of two levels of support: £1,500 or £3,000 per year depending on your level of performance.

Level 1: this is for students at High County or National level, and consists of a total of £1500: £750 in cash and £750 towards support services.

Level 2: for students at High National or International level we offer a total of £3000: £1500 in cash and £1500 towards support services.

Each Scholarship consists of 50% direct financial support to fund training and competition/travelling expenses (other expenses may be considered on merit), and 50% in non-financial support in the form of a tailored programme of support services such as strength and conditioning, physiotherapy and sports nutrition.

Nationality: UK, EU and Overseas students are eligible to apply for this scholarship programme.

Number of Scholarships: In 2018/19 there will be 40-50 new Sports Scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: UK, EU and Overseas students are eligible to apply for this scholarship programme.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria: To be considered for one of these scholarships you must be competing in a sport which is recognised by Sport England, but you may be an undergraduate or a postgraduate, from the UK, the EU or overseas, and studying in any year of your course.

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Please complete and email your application form to funding support-at-coventry.ac.uk before the application deadline of 31 August 2018.

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)