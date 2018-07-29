Contract Drafting Executive at Airtel Nigeria – Apply Now

Airtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited), a leading mobile telecommunication services provider in Nigeria and a member of Airtel Africa Group, is committed to providing innovative, exciting, affordable and quality mobile services to Nigerians, giving them the freedom to communicate, rise above their daily challenges and drive economic and social development.

Contract Drafting ExecutiveJob TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 3 – 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Law / Legal

Job Description

Looking for a suitable candidate to fill the role of Contract Drafting Executive in the Legal Function.

Role is located in HQ, Lagos and responsible for review and effectively implementing the entry into commercial contracts by reviewing, drafting and advising on contracts related points of law, managing discrete tasks involving legal matters to support the department.

Responsibilities

Ensure all corporate commercial transactions agreements are drafted and processed within the Quality and Time Standards agreed with the respective business units of the Company:

Familiarize self with provisions of the Company Delegation of Authority (DOA) and relevant policies on Contract Documentation

Check and ensure that instructions to prepare contracts are well documented by User Groups and approved in line with the provisions of Company Delegation of Authority

Ensure that the set timelines and standards are adhered to

Source a proper form of documentation for each type of transaction

Ensure that the drafted document covers all issues and adequately protects the Company’s interests

Supporting the Department in respect of Company’s corporate & commercial matters including Intellectual Property matters:

Obtain proper instructions for registration of intellectual property from the relevant User Group

Immediately take steps to register same marks requiring registration

Follow up with the Regulatory bodies to ensure that all queries raised in the registration process are addressed and cleared

Flag any breach of the Company’s Intellectual Property rights and take steps to reprimand the perpetrator in accordance with the legal provisions

Liaise with external counsel:

Ensure that proper instructions are obtained from internal User Groups that require external legal services

Spell out the company’s objective for each brief to external advisors and agree on delivery timelines and costs which must be within budget

Monitor delivery and ensure that expected standards are met

Review the advice provided by external counsel to ensure that solutions are provided or collaborate with the external advisor until a solution is proffered.

Company Secretariat:

Assist in Ensuring Adequate preparation of Board Meetings and Circulation of Board Papers in accordance with agreed targets.

Skills & Qualification

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Master of Laws (LLM) degree may be an added advantage

3-5 years’ experience in handling contractual /commercial-related legal matters.

Candidate must have up-to-date knowledge of commercial law, including, but not limited to; Legal drafting; General contract law; Corporate and Commercial law; Telecommunications industry structure and business models; and Employment law and practice.

Knowledge of Intellectual Property law

Ability to make quick and informed business decisions

Ability to manage effectively

Must possess sound knowledge of commercial and business issues

Must be a team player

Method of Application

Due to the high volume of applications, we are unable to notify unsuccessful applicants. If you have not been notified of the outcome of your application within two weeks of the closing date, please assume you have not been successful on this occasion.

Interested and qualified? Go to Airtel career website on www.linkedin.com to apply

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)