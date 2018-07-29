Access Bank hosts Fintech Nigeria in Lagos

The Fintech Association of Nigeria celebrated its first anniversary in grand style as it hosted representatives of its member institutions, regulators, affiliated associations and key players in the Nigerian Fintech space.

The event was hosted by Access Bank at its African Fintech Foundry facility in Lagos.Fintech Association of Nigeria President, Dr. Segun Aina, while welcoming guests and participants noted that the association had been laying a very solid foundation for a thriving Fintech industry since its inception in June 2017.

According to Aina, the association, under his leadership, has become a rallying point for Fintech and Fintech related activities in Nigeria.

He said the association’s membership base stands at 52.

Listing crucial engagements the association has had in the last one year, he said they included: hosting of IMF/World Bank delegation, co-hosting of Lord Mayor of London City and the DFID UK team, meeting with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial Institutions, amongst others.

He equally said Fintech Nigeria had engagements with regulators such as Central Bank of Nigeria, Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigerian Stock Exchange, National Insurance Commission, National Information Technology Development Agency, Federal Ministries of Science and Technology, Communication, Commerce, Trade and Investment and Finance which would go a long way in creating an innovation and investment friendly environment through appropriate regulatory framework for the growth of the industry in Nigeria.

According to him “the Fintech Association of Nigeria is leading an effort to open us market access and foster cross-border policy regime as it leads the formation of the African Fintech Council, a Council that would be made up of representatives of the National Fintech Associations from the countries in Africa.”

In his goodwill message, President, the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Uche Olowu, stated that the acceptability, growth and impact of the association within a year of existence played a key role in enlisting the CIBN as a member of the association.

He discussed the belief of the institute in the interplay between Fintech and the banks as partners in transforming the financial sector.

