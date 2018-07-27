Who Is Pastor Funke Adejumo? Why Are People Angry With Her Seed Sowing Appeals? – Video

You probably have heard of a female Canadian-Nigeria pastor, Funke Felix Adehumo that is making waves across various social media platforms online for her rather less than glamorous doctrine of preaching on financial prosperity whereby church goers are

requested to donate a fixed sum of around (N1 million or $1,000) to get financial breakthrough or financial turn around. Gistmania.com has investigated some of her recent appeal for “seed sowing” during church services, we have some youtube clips to this effect below:



As expected, her unorthodox has lead to anger an uproar online, a group of people even started a petition to the United Kingdom government to ban her from entering the country, which has been signed by close to 6000 UK residents already (which will be mostly Nigerians), although this petition has been met by and trumped by a counter-petition that her ban from entering the United Kingdom is a direct attack on christianity and it has been signed by close to 22,000 Nigerians living in the UK. All the hullabaloo has given opportunity to armschair social media commentators like the very notorious daddy freeze who has made it his daily duty to attack Pastor Adejumo on his instagram and twitter page using her as an example of how religion is “enslaving” Nigerians and essentially trying to out her as a FRAUD! which would be considered by many as being extremely harsh.



Incase you have been hearing about Pastor Funke Adejumo, that is what the fuss is all about, what are your thoughts her ethics, do you think she is real or fake? drop your comments below:

