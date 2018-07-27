Sterling Bank Nigeria Apologises For Shading Competitors

Last week, Sterling bank stepped out of the social media rules and regulations for managing brands by shading top bank competitors namely First Bank, GTB, Union Bank, and Access Bank in one single tweet. Virtually everyone loved the reactions and banters that followed after post

The post had a man in a rocket heading to the moon (depicted by Sterling Bank’s logo) and had the caption: “In shooting for the moon, men become stars.”

Now the Central Bank of Nigeria has ordered Sterling Bank to take down the tweet and accused the bank of demarketing its competitors.The bank tweeted: “Our apologies go out to all the banks -the likeness of whose logos & buildings featured in a post which we have since deleted. We remain committed to building an organisation that enables our youth to find expression & we will continue to do this in the most responsible fashion.”

Our apologies go out to all the banks -the likeness of whose logos & buildings featured in a post which we have since deleted. We remain committed to building an organisation that enables our youth find expression & we will continue to do this in the most responsible fashion. pic.twitter.com/ZBgGBRel9b — Sterling Bank Plc (@Sterling_Bankng) July 24, 2018

This does not diminish the fact that Nigerians really enjoyed the banter.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)