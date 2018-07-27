Six Tips for Choosing the Right Evening Gown

One of the must-have items in every woman’s wardrobe is a beautiful evening gown, which makes her feel like a queen. Wearing a gown in the right colour, fit, and cut can instantly uplift the look of any woman who wants to make an impression. The sad truth, however, is that a large number of women are unable to pick a gown that meets their requirements. Jumia, the online store you can trust, shares some tips for choosing the right evening gown for any occasion.

Nature of the occasion

You don’t want to look or feel out of place in a crowd. It is, therefore, important that you pick a lovely dress that’s perfectly suited to the occasion that you’re attending. If it is a formal event, you need to wear a formal evening dress. A casual dress should be worn only for casual events. With some careful thinking and attention to detail, you can pick a dress that will make you the cynosure of all eyes.The right colour

Another consideration that is very important in choosing the right evening gown is picking a colour that suits your complexion. Colours that complement your skin tone can make you look even more stunning, whereas wearing a dress in a wrong colour can hurt your appearance and make you appear lacklustre and pale. A lot of women pick dresses in black as it is considered a ‘safe’ colour. But, there are also many who are not afraid of experimenting with vibrant colours and make a style statement of their own. This does not imply that you should pick a dress in an odd colour that isn’t in keeping with the event.

Your body type

Knowing your body’s shape and size is very important in order to get the fit of the dress right. In fact, this is one of the secrets of finding the perfect gown. If you have broad shoulders, you might want to think about keeping them covered and accentuating your backside to balance your body shape. If you have the petite body type, wearing a flowy dress would be a big no-no as it’ll make you appear shorter.

Length

If you’re attending a formal black-tie event, it is better to stick to floor length dresses, although short dresses are also considered acceptable now. Be careful if you plan to wear a long dress with heels. When selecting the length of your dress take the size of your heels into consideration. Wear your heels and then try the dresses on to get the length right. You don’t want your dress to look a tad too short at the main event. And if you’re attending a casual event, you could go for a shorter dress.

Fabric

A pretty dress can be made prettier by using the right fabric to make it. Pick a dress in a fabric that drapes well around your body, and slightly hugs your curves. Cotton, nylon, satin, and silk work well in this area.

Style is important

Since you may be spending money on your evening gown, you will do well in picking one that can stand the test of time and can be worn stylishly more than once or twice. It is advisable to buy a dress that has a timeless appeal to it. Hence, it is better not to fall for current trends, but choose an evergreen style that would look great even five or ten years from now.

