Sahara Group Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) – Apply Now

Sahara Group nutures businesses in the energy sector. These companies operate essentially within the energy industry and its associated sub-sectors. The Group consists of individuals, who are determined to make a positive impact on the business environment.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions withing Nigeria:1.) Project Engineer-Civil

Job Title: Project Engineer-Civil

Location: Nigeria

Job Grade Assistant Manager

Line Manager Engineering & Project Manager

Purpose Statement

The position will be accountable for technical delivery of projects through Front-End and Detailed Engineering Design, Construction and Commissioning & Handover to operations.

Key aspects of this position include managing and reviewing the technical aspects of the projects that are designed by engineering service providers.

The position will also review civil engineering details required for construction of facilities from inception to commissioning.

The position will work with the Engineering Project Manager to manage the Company’s interface with Government Regulatory Agencies as well as ensure that all the Company activities meet statutory and Group HSE standards.

Key Deliverables

Supervision of assigned projects through Development, Design, Construction, Commissioning and Handover ensuring delivery in accordance with project requirements, specifications, schedule and budget.

Develop technical specifications for contracts, review technical proposals, processes and manage contractor performance

Perform vendor identification, pre-qualification, tender clarifications and technical evaluations

Perform Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Audits

Review Civil Designs & specifications and supervise execution.

Makes field visit during construction phase, and interfaces with contractors around project schedule, interpretation of project document, codes etc. and prepares periodic status report to Line Manager.

Perform Multidisciplinary roles while liaising with subject matter experts.

Identify operational and constructability hazards and ensure efficient designs that mitigate the hazards through HAZOP studies, constructability reviews. Etc.

Managing the construction process on site ensuring that the work in progress complies with the approved drawings.

Ensuring that the standards and quality meets expectations set out in the contract

Planning and programming by drawing up a schedule, taking into consideration specific factors and ensuring it is implemented accordingly and ensure optimal use of available resources.

Ensure strong safety culture in the project team and compliance with company HSE standards by contractors on site.

Ensure timely and effective communication with appropriate stakeholders for changes to approved scope, quality, cost and schedule with strict adherence to the Change Management Procedure.

Identify project risks; develop plans to mitigate and manage the risks.

Effectively manage customer issues, interface and engage with end-users to ensure customer satisfaction

Update and review of approved changes to work schedule for distribution to relevant stakeholders

Detailed oversight of planning and design activities, particularly as regards reduction of time slippage and adherence to budgets and timetables

Project administration to compile Documentation, Project reports, project plans, Ensure a full set of reports are available

Escalation of issues to the Project Managers in respect of early detection and resolution of non-critical issues before budgets or timetables are affected.

Role Profile

Civil engineering reinforced concrete and steel detailed design knowledge and experience

Interpersonal, networking and people management skills with ability to build and maintain effective working relationships with stakeholders

Project management abilities with demonstrated full life cycle project engineering experience

Proactive team player with a strong sense of initiative

Familiarity with industry and regulatory standards, procedures and practices with the ability to ensure execution of work in a safe and methodological manner

Awareness of Planning, Cost Reporting, Estimating and Change Control techniques.

Good planning and organisational skills, along with a high degree of detail orientation

Proven ability to work independently, as part of a team and with initiatives to meet tight deadlines

Minimum Qualifications/ Experience

B.Sc/B.Tech Engineering (Civil)

8 years of Post NYSC work experience (Minimum of 5 years in Oil & Gas infrastructure)

Project Management Professional Certification

Personality Traits:

Proven relationship-building skills with good interpersonal skills

Project management abilities with demonstrated full life cycle project engineering experience

Ability to effectively communicate and interface with all levels of management

Ability to plan, prioritize and coordinate multiple concurrent projects

Proven ability to work independently, as part of a team and with initiatives to meet tight deadlines

Good planning and organisational skills, along with a high degree of detail orientation

Enthusiastic, adaptable and quick to learn

Strong level of integrity with a sound work ethic.

Working Relationships

Vendors / Clients

Project Team

Legal Department of Sahara Group

Operations Team

Government and statutory Agencies

Consultants and Contractors.

Application Closing Date

1st August, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: recruiter@sahara-group.com

