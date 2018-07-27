Google Launches Free Wi-Fi Hotspots in Lagos, Targets 200 Other Locations Across Nigeria by end of 2019

Google has announced the launch of free Wi-Fi hotspots in Lagos, Nigeria. Tagged Google Station, it is a programme to provide high-quality, high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots in Nigeria. This is in partnership with the 21st Century, one of the largest fiber network providers in Nigeria.

Sites include markets, transport hubs, shopping malls, universities and more. There are currently six hotspot locations in Lagos namely, Landmark Centre; The Palms, Lekki; University of Lagos; MMA2 Domestic terminal, Ikeja City mall and Computer Village.Reuters reports that internet penetration is relatively low in Nigeria. Some 25.7 percent of the population made use of the internet in 2016, according to World Bank Data.

The poor internet infrastructure is a major challenge for businesses operating in the country, which is Africa’s largest oil producer. Broadband services are either unreliable or unaffordable to many of Nigeria’s 190 million inhabitants.

“We are rolling out the service in Lagos today but the plan is to quickly expand to other locations,” Anjali Joshi, Google’s vice president for product management, told Reuters in Lagos.

The company said it aimed to collaborate with internet service providers to reach millions of Nigerians in 200 public spaces, across five cities by the end of 2019.

It said it would generate cash from the service in Nigeria by placing Google adverts in the login portal. Google did not disclose the amount invested in the new Nigeria service.

The technology firm said it planned to share revenues with its partners to help them maintain and deploy the Wi-Fi service but did not disclose the expected advertising revenue split.

Nigeria is the fifth country to launch Google Station. Similar services have been launched in India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Thailand.

The service is aimed at countries with rapidly expanding populations. The United Nations estimates Nigeria will be the world’s third most populous nation, after China and India, by 2050.

