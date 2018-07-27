Apply to Attend GITEX 2018 on the Bills of NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has opened the application for Nigerian startups to be sponsored to the upcoming 38th edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) taking place October 14 – 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In the last three years, the NITDA has provided strong support for Nigerian startups by featuring over 30 startups at GITEX Startup Pavilion. NITDA’s Office for ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIIE) is charged with managing Nigeria’s startup ecosystem.This year, NITDA has opened an application portal for tech-driven Startups to be sponsored to the #NITDAatGITEX.

The application process closes by midnight of August 25, 2018, after which all entries will be evaluated and successful startups will be selected and contacted. Startups wishing to apply should have solutions addressing any of these problems: smart cities, energy, smart construction, healthcare, education, retail, and transport and logistics

With more than 150, 000 trade visitors from over 140 countries expected at the five-day global tech expo and conferences, GITEX is one of the biggest tech events in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

GITEX consistently offers attendees opportunity to explore and gain new perspectives; explore innovative ideas; expand their networking opportunities through facilitated business meetings, blockbuster showcases and enlightening briefings.

The 2018 edition will feature trends in AI, Blockchain, Smart Homes, Future Transportation and many more.

Click here to apply.

