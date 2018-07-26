Vancouver Digital Marketing Scholarship in Canada, 2019

The Status Bureau is pleased to present the Vancouver Digital Marketing Scholarship to encourage undergraduates currently pursuing a marketing or communications related designation. International and Canadian students are eligible to apply for this students.

The Status Bureau is awarding a scholarship every semester. Scholarship recipients will receive a cheque in the amount of CAD $500.We want to help pay for their education so more motivated individuals can pursue great opportunities in the digital marketing field.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: August 15 2018

Course Level: Scholarship is available to pursue an undergraduate programme

Study Subject: Scholarship is available for all subject

Number of Scholarships: Number is not given

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria: Must be currently enrolled at an accredited college or university in the Greater Vancouver area.

Proof of enrolment upon request.

Open to both international and domestic students.

One entry per student per semester is permitted.

Winners are not eligible to re-apply.

All writing must be original – any strategy that is copied or plagiarized will be disqualified.

Winners are willing to have their story featured on The Status Bureau website, social media profiles or other online properties.

English Language Requirements:

We ask for a minimum GMAT score of 550. We also accept the GRE exam (minimum score of 150 in each section).

Local applicants may be interested in this GMAT Prep Course.

English Proficiency

Applicants whose primary language is not English, or whose previous education was conducted in another language, must submit evidence of satisfactory completion of a standardized English test. The minimum acceptable test scores are: TOEFL 93 with a minimum of 20 in each category (Internet-based exam); or TOEFL 580 and TWE 5 (paper-based exam); or IELTS (the academic not the general test) with a 7.0 overall band score and a minimum of 6.5 in any section; and Pearson Test of Academic English (PTE Academic) with a minimum overall score of 63, and a minimum of 65 in speaking and writing.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Write a 500 to the 1,000-word digital marketing strategy for a product or service of your choice

hint: start with your analysis, recommendations and rationale, then an execution plan

Email your document to scholarship@statusbureau.com by August 15th at midnight, Pacific Standard Time.

Please include your full name, address, phone number, e-mail address and the name of the educational institution you are attending. Documents must be sent in Microsoft Word or PDF, using the subject line: Vancouver Digital Marketing Scholarship

