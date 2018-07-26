Senior Tax Manager at Platinum Careers

Our Client is a leading professional services firm, providing Audit, Tax, Consulting, Risk Advisory, Business Process and Corporate Finance services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries We are recruiting to fill the position of Senior Tax ManagerSenior Tax Manager

Business Unit: Tax and Regulatory Services

Role Summary: We are looking for suitably qualified high performing professionals to join our Tax and Regulatory Services Unit. The Senior Tax Manager will be responsible for leading clients’ projects/engagements, providing leadership to the team and also providing support to project team members. You will have a clear understanding of various projects as well as an appreciable knowledge of clients’ businesses. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to work with a number of high profile organizations and further develop their leadership abilities

Responsibilities: Perform complex assignments, review team members work, and advise on best practices based on relevant Tax and Regulatory Laws.

Core Functional Responsibilities

Monitor, review accounting related system reports for accuracy and completeness

Perform full internal audit cycle including risk management and control management

Knowledge of IFRS & familiar with current Tax Laws and practices.

Provide tactical and operational support to the tax and regulatory team to ensure efficiency in tax compliance, reduction in tax cost, tax reporting, and tax advisor

Coordinate and manage statutory tax audits, tax investigations and due diligence exercise.

Provides guidance and support for contracts development and management

Serves as the member of the senior management team

Prepare various federal and state income tax returns.

Assist in federal and state audits.

Keep abreast of current developments in the tax area.

Perform all other assigned projects as assigned by the Managing Director.

Other tax related projects as they arise.

Assist in financial planning and analysis.

Demonstrated understanding of the process workflow related to work requests from initiation through completion.

Consistently demonstrating teamwork dynamics by working as a team member; understanding individual and team roles; contributing to a positive working environment by building solid relationships with team members; and proactively seek guidance, clarification and feedback.

Technical Knowledge/Skills:

Teach others how to use available research and knowledge networks

Apply the organization’s knowledge capital to solve complex business problems for clients

Demonstrate capacity to retool skill-sets and introduce other applicable technical skills based on changing business needs and engagement peculiarities

Assist others to apply and comply with relevant laws and regulatory requirements Work with colleagues to ensure that bills are raised and collected in due time

Understand and guide other team members on the importance of working within time, cost and quality limits

Know and assist others in documentation and work paper referencing; provide useful review comments on review of work papers

Develop innovative approaches to address client issues

Qualifications & Experience Required:

Qualified member of ICAN and ACCA or Qualified member of CFA Institute (or level three candidate). MBA will be an added advantage.

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or any other related degrees

Minimum of 6 to 12 years’ relevant experience

Effective decision-making skills.

Proficiency in the use of MS-office tools i.e. Excel, Word and Power-point.

Ability to manage information flow and dissemination on a need to know basis.

Effective time management for work flow and delivery of results.

Ability to plan and prioritize workloads in order to meet agreed deadlines. Sound written and oral communication.

Drive and resilience Leadership/Behavioral Capabilities. Acts as a role model, embracing and living our purpose and values, and recognizing others for the impact they make Influence

Influences clients, teams, and individuals positively, leading by example and establishing confident relationships with increasingly senior people Performance drive.

Delivers exceptional client service; maximizes results and drives high performance from people while fostering collaboration across businesses and borders Strategic direction

Understands key objectives for clients and Drudge Consulting, aligns people to objectives and sets priorities and direction Talent development

Develops high-performing people and teams through challenging and meaningful opportunities Competitive Edge

Applies deep knowledge of disruptive trends and competitor activity to drive continuous improvement Inspirational Leadership Establishes a strong leadership brand and inspires followership through passion, integrity, and appreciation of others

