Rigger at TTC Mobile – Apply Now
Our client is a leading Internet Service Provider, ISP, with head office in Victoria Island, Lagos and branches across Nigeria. As a result of business expansion, the following positions are available for suitably qualified candidates in their Lagos, Kano, Ibadan and Ado Ekiti offices.
Rigger
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationSecondary School (SSCE) OND BA/BSc/HNDExperience 6 years
Location Ekiti, Kano, Lagos, Oyo
Job Field Engineering / Technical ICT / Computer
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
Site survey for all Radios, Sites and VSAT links.
Installation & Maintenance of Radios & Maintenance Of Earthing Base
Installation & Maintenance of Alvarion Radio,S & Soma Base Station
Retrieval of equipments from site and making request and returns Of equipments for installation & maintenance
Installation and commissioning of corporate links (Hub and Sub).
Configuration of VSAT modems (Vipersat, Comtech, EF Data and DVB)
Report generation.
General maintenance and support of Vsat and radio links.
JOB SPECIFICATIONS
Academic and Professional: SCHOOL CERTIFICATE & OND/B.Sc.
Experience: Six (6) YEARS EXPERIENCE
COMPETENCE
Mast climbing.
Erection of mast and towers
Termination of RF/IF cables
Installation of antennas and alignment
Site survey and coordinate
Path analyze
Fabrication of antenna brackets
Base station installation
Installation of point to point links
Installation of earthing systems
Configuration skills
Method of Application
Qualified applicants should send CVs to vacancy@ttcmobileworld.com. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and subsequently invited for Interview.
