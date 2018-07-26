Rigger at TTC Mobile – Apply Now

Our client is a leading Internet Service Provider, ISP, with head office in Victoria Island, Lagos and branches across Nigeria. As a result of business expansion, the following positions are available for suitably qualified candidates in their Lagos, Kano, Ibadan and Ado Ekiti offices.

Rigger

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE) OND BA/BSc/HNDExperience 6 years

Location Ekiti, Kano, Lagos, Oyo

Job Field Engineering / Technical ICT / Computer

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Site survey for all Radios, Sites and VSAT links.

Installation & Maintenance of Radios & Maintenance Of Earthing Base

Installation & Maintenance of Alvarion Radio,S & Soma Base Station

Retrieval of equipments from site and making request and returns Of equipments for installation & maintenance

Installation and commissioning of corporate links (Hub and Sub).

Configuration of VSAT modems (Vipersat, Comtech, EF Data and DVB)

Report generation.

General maintenance and support of Vsat and radio links.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS

Academic and Professional: SCHOOL CERTIFICATE & OND/B.Sc.

Experience: Six (6) YEARS EXPERIENCE

COMPETENCE

Mast climbing.

Erection of mast and towers

Termination of RF/IF cables

Installation of antennas and alignment

Site survey and coordinate

Path analyze

Fabrication of antenna brackets

Base station installation

Installation of point to point links

Installation of earthing systems

Configuration skills

Method of Application

Qualified applicants should send CVs to vacancy@ttcmobileworld.com. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and subsequently invited for Interview.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)