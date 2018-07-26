Night Shift Auditor at Willers Solutions
Willers Solutions Limited – Our client, a reputable Hotel located in Lekki is looking to fill the position below:
Night Shift Auditor
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 3 – 5 years
LocationLagos
Job Field Finance / Accounting / AuditRequirements
Minimum of B.Sc or its equivalent in Accounting or any related field.
Must have 3 -5 years working experience as an AUDITOR in a hotel.
Must be able to audit and balance reports from shifts
Must be able to prepare guest bills for next-day checkouts and process reservation cards
Must be able to balance cash drawers and record receipts
Must be able to facilitate the deposit of guests “valuables in hotel safe.
Must be able to perform all necessary auditing functions as expected on the job.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s (MS Word Format) to: jobs@willerssolutions.com Using “Night Shift Auditor” as the subject of the subject of the mail.
Note
Applicant must have had experience has an auditor in a hotel.
Only qualified candidates would be shortlisted.
