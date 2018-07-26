Job Vacancies at Air Peace Limited – Apply Here

At Air Peace Limited, we continuously strive for excellence in all we do. Through our people we are able to attain higher heights because their unique strengths and experiences help us turn challenges into opportunities. We employ the best talent and provide a great opportunity and environment for them to display their best skills in a service driven environment.

We are looking for people to join our ever growing team. We require talent who are as excited as we are to help build a world class Airline flying out of Africa, to fill the vacant position below:

CAMO Engineer

Maintenance Control Engineer

Contract Engineer

Method of Application

CAMO Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Nigeria

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Reports to: Head of Maintenance

Job Summary

The CAMO Engineer will be involved in the providing competent support for all items relating to Part M and 145 activities’.

Key Accountabilities / Responsibilities

Assisting CAMO staff in the interpretation of regulatory matters and, in addition to scheduled audits, supporting continued compliance with Part M

Assessing all Technical Publications, ADs, SBs etc.

Technical records management

Supporting aircraft maintenance activities, work packs, planning and forecasts

Assisting with work preparation for maintenance events and the subsequent work pack processing after maintenance completion

Creation of AMPs

Aircraft fleet entry / exit, registration changes.

Support continued development of internal processes and procedures

Processing ARC inspection work packs

Minimum Education and Work Experience

Aeronautical Degree and or aircraft Maintenance Engineers License.

At least 10 years work experience.

Competencies And Key Requirement:

Experience in maintaining a CAMO exposition (CAME) and part M procedures

Understanding of EASA Part 145. FAA, NCAA

Working knowledge of aircraft (airframe / engine) maintenance records

Understanding of reliability programs, MELs and occurrence reporting

Experience with maintenance planning, MPDs, MRBs and AMP approval

Understanding of the ARC issuance and renewal process

Sound Maintenance systems experience soft wear.

Attention to detail essential

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Maintenance Control Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Nigeria

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Reports to: Head of Maintenance

Job Summary

The Maintenance Controller’s Engineer ensure effective and efficient day-to-day technical support to Air Peace Limited fleet.

This includes supervising the safe and efficient operation of aircraft in line with the company’s’ SOP using established systems and procedures whilst coordinating aircraft maintenance at Line, Base and 3rd party maintenance facilities in a safe and efficient manner.

Key Accountabilities / Responsibilities

Maintaining an oversight of all aspects of maintenance on the customers Air Peace fleet worldwide

Acting as a focal point for the engineering organisation and liaising with the part 145 maintenance organisation, the part M organisation, the safety and compliance team and the customers to ensure the continued smooth operation of the customers fleet

Management and recovery of AOG aircraft world wide

Analysis of technical delays

Management of deferred defects, ensuring that they actioned in a timely manner and applying for repair interval extensions when necessary

Management of maintenance concessions

Management of aircraft robberies

Ensuring that aircraft are in the correct role configuration to fulfil the customers mission requirements

Liaising with the logistic team to ensure that all required parts are available in the correct location when required

Reporting aircraft availability and serviceability both internally and to the customer

Monitoring the performance of the third-party MRO.

Liaising with planning and flight operations to ensure all required maintenance is carried out in a timely manner, and to optimise the use of available ground time to ensure that the customers tasking requirements are met

Participating in department continuous improvement processes

Management of technical queries and liaising with our clients customer services to provide timely solutions to technical issues.

Competencies and Key Requirement

Very strong aircraft maintenance experience, preferably in a line-maintenance environment

B1 or B2 Aircraft Maintenance Engineers License on Embraer, B737, B777

Previous Maintenance Control or Technical Support experience is desirable

Self-motivated and ability to work alone and unsupervised

Effective team player Confident and able to work in a high-pressure environment

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Department Of Human Resources:

Good communication verbal and written communication skills

Be IT literate

Minimum Education And Work Experience

University Degree or its Equivalent

At least 10 years work experience.

Contract Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Nigeria

Job Field Law / Legal

Reports to: Head of Maintenance

Job Summary

The Contract Engineers is responsible for conducting reviews and considering legal aspects of contract award & administration.

He is also responsible for preparing and drafting commercial bids and tenders, estimating the costs of a project and ensuring that the costs are controlled

Key Accountabilities / Responsibilities

Obtain a correct understanding of the client’s requirements.

Prepare the company’s quotation response in accordance with the established procedures for investigation, design, costing and presentation.

Ensure that the documentation received for orders/enquiries is sufficiently informative/detailed to allow the efficient processing of the work.

Process orders in accordance with the established procedures for materials, bought out items, labour and site equipment.

Maintain an accurate and complete file record of all calculations, material lists, costings, drawings, correspondence and purchase orders.

Programme work load to ensure that all resources arrive on site as scheduled, and thereby allow the installation to be completed as cost effectively as possible.

Support the handover process to the base organisation at project completion.

To liaise with the client regarding deliveries of materials and the installation programme.

Ensure orders are completed within budget, on time and to the satisfaction of the client.

To ensure the company does not incur unnecessary loss of contribution due to nonâ€� chargeable costs.

Analyse the contract terms and identify areas of possible risks and opportunities related to the application of contract clauses.

Quantify the risk value and be able to provide mitigating contractual language / article project related solutions to minimize the risk.

Support the formulation and negotiation of project contractual claims and counter claims.

Ensure compliance with the project specific contractual administration requirements.

Provide advice, assistance and guidance to management, project managers and functions on project specific contractual matters

Ensure commercial risks are identified and managed across the project scopes of work by controlling the overall project risk and opportunity review and reporting process.

Support periodic client and internal reporting and performance presentations.

Minimum Education and Work Experience

Aeronautical, Business Administration, or, other relevant Legal, Commercial, Aviation related degree.

Min 10 years contract.

Competencies and Key Requirement:

Proven track record in contributing to the improvement of project profitability, cash flow and control of commercial risk in previous roles.

Commercially, financially and contractually aware with good communication, interâ€�personal and negotiation skills.

Strong commercial leadership skills with proven capability of working in a matrix environment and of leading by influence.

Industry Legal Awareness: Full understanding and working knowledge of the key legal risk areas such as but not limited to Contractual Liability, Insurance requirements, defective performance and Warranty obligations for goods and services and application of same in the Aviation Industry.

Commercial Awareness: Full understanding and working knowledge of all aspects of lump sum and reimbursable project related financial and contractual management clauses in areas such as but not limited to Application of Rates, Confidentiality, Completion Notices, Payment Profiles & Cashflow, Variation Control, Escalations, Cancellation etc. required to make sound commercial decisions.

Risk Assessment: Understanding of key commercial risks and areas for opportunity and able to lead project risk review process and assessments.

Negotiating Skills: To secure favorable outcomes, having the flexibility to understand and negotiate alternative contractual and commercial positions with customers (subject to approval).

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Cover Letter with Resume via: careers@flyairpeace.com

