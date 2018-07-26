Job Opportunities at Seflam SGL Limited (7 Positions ) – Apply Now
Seflam SGL Limited is an indigenous provider of Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) services in West Africa with over 17 years experience servicing Oil and Gas majors including ExxonMobil, Chevron,
Total and Shell. Our mission is to help our Clients achieve the highest level of safety, quality and valued added results at optimal cost in the execution of our Projects. Seflam SGL Head office is located in Victoria Island Lagos while her Construction yard is strategically located at Shell Location Road, Opposite Agbada 2 Flowstation off Airport Road, Igwuruta Port-Harcourt. Our Construction yard is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced construction professionals.
Construction Supervisor
Project Manager
Document Controller
SHE Coordinator
Process Engineer
Piping Engineer
Civil Engineer
Construction Supervisor
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 7 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Engineering / Technical
Job Description
Overseeing construction activities on work sites.
Supervising contractors, subcontractors, work crews and community partners.
Requirements
2.1 and above in an Engineering Bachelor’s Degree.
Minimum of 7 years post qualification experience in the oil and gas industry.
Project Manager
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 7 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Project Management
Job Description
Planning, management and coordination of all activities in a project life-cycle; supervising engineers and other technical personnel of a project team to deliver projects within schedule to clients.
Requirements
2.1 and above Bachelors Degree in an Engineering Discipline.
Membership of Professional Engineering bodies.
At least 7 years of project management experience in the oil and gas industry.
Document Controller
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 3 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Oil and Gas / Energy
Job Description
Responsible for the Company’s information management system while ensuring its accuracy, quality and integrity.
Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline (2.1 and above).
At least three years experience working as a Document Controller in the oil and gas industry.
SHE Coordinator
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 3 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Safety and Environment / HSE
Job Description
Responsible for the implementation and monitoring of the Health, Safety and Management System.
Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree in an HSE related discipline (2.1 and above).
At least three years of HSE experience in the oil and gas industry.
Process Engineer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 4 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Engineering / Technical
Job Description
Developing, configuring and optimizing industrial processes.
Assessing processes, taking measurements and interpreting data.
Designing, running, testing and upgrading systems and processes.
Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree in an Engineering discipline (2.1 and above).
Expert use of AutoCAD software.
At least 4 years experience working in the oil and gas industry.
Piping Engineer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 4 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Engineering / Technical
Job Description
Responsible for overseeing static and piping engineering developments during the detail design, construction and commissioning phases of the projects.
Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree in an Engineering Discipline (2.1 and above).
At least 4 years experience in the oil and gas industry.
Expert use of AutoCAD and PDMS.
Civil Engineer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 5 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Engineering / Technical
Job Description
Managing civil construction activities from design to commissioning of projects.
Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering (2.1 and above).
Minimum of 5 years relevant experience in the oil and gas industry.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their Applications to: hr@seflamsgl.com
