Job Opportunities at Seflam SGL Limited (7 Positions ) – Apply Now

Seflam SGL Limited is an indigenous provider of Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) services in West Africa with over 17 years experience servicing Oil and Gas majors including ExxonMobil, Chevron,

Total and Shell. Our mission is to help our Clients achieve the highest level of safety, quality and valued added results at optimal cost in the execution of our Projects. Seflam SGL Head office is located in Victoria Island Lagos while her Construction yard is strategically located at Shell Location Road, Opposite Agbada 2 Flowstation off Airport Road, Igwuruta Port-Harcourt. Our Construction yard is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced construction professionals.

Construction Supervisor

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 7 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Job Description

Overseeing construction activities on work sites.

Supervising contractors, subcontractors, work crews and community partners.

Requirements

2.1 and above in an Engineering Bachelor’s Degree.

Minimum of 7 years post qualification experience in the oil and gas industry.

Project Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 7 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Project Management

Job Description

Planning, management and coordination of all activities in a project life-cycle; supervising engineers and other technical personnel of a project team to deliver projects within schedule to clients.

Requirements

2.1 and above Bachelors Degree in an Engineering Discipline.

Membership of Professional Engineering bodies.

At least 7 years of project management experience in the oil and gas industry.

Document Controller

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Oil and Gas / Energy

Job Description

Responsible for the Company’s information management system while ensuring its accuracy, quality and integrity.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline (2.1 and above).

At least three years experience working as a Document Controller in the oil and gas industry.

SHE Coordinator

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Safety and Environment / HSE

Job Description

Responsible for the implementation and monitoring of the Health, Safety and Management System.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in an HSE related discipline (2.1 and above).

At least three years of HSE experience in the oil and gas industry.

Process Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 4 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Job Description

Developing, configuring and optimizing industrial processes.

Assessing processes, taking measurements and interpreting data.

Designing, running, testing and upgrading systems and processes.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in an Engineering discipline (2.1 and above).

Expert use of AutoCAD software.

At least 4 years experience working in the oil and gas industry.

Piping Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 4 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Job Description

Responsible for overseeing static and piping engineering developments during the detail design, construction and commissioning phases of the projects.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in an Engineering Discipline (2.1 and above).

At least 4 years experience in the oil and gas industry.

Expert use of AutoCAD and PDMS.

Civil Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Job Description

Managing civil construction activities from design to commissioning of projects.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering (2.1 and above).

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience in the oil and gas industry.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Applications to: hr@seflamsgl.com

