Job Openings at UAC Restaurants – Apply Here

UAC Restaurants, a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria plc, is a corporate food holding company created in September 2006 as a result of the merger of UAC’s two restaurant businesses: Mr Bigg’s and Menu Masters.
It has expanded its operations to over 170 restaurants across Nigeria and Ghana, which makes it the largest and fastest growing quick service restaurant (QSR) business in the West African region.
Restaurant Manager
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 5 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Hospitality / Hotel / Restaurant
Requirements
Prospective candidate must have the following:
Qualification: HND/B.Sc in Hotel & Catering Management/Food Technology/Biochemistry or any Food related field.
Age: 25-30 years
Experience: At least 5 years with 3 years in restaurant’s operation. Must be good in human and material resources to ensure excellent product and service delivery which enables the Restaurant to add highly differentiated value to customers.
Franchise Manager
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 7 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Hospitality / Hotel / Restaurant
Requirements
Prospective candidate must have the following:
Qualification: HND/B.Sc in Hotel & Catering Management/Food Technology/Biochemistry or any Food related field.
Age: 28 – 35 years
Experience: At least 7 years with 5 years in restaurant’s operation. Must be good in human and material resources to ensure excellent product and service delivery which enables the Restaurant to add highly differentiated value to customers. He/she must be able to manage people of diverse background.
Restaurant Supervisor
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 1 – 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Hospitality / Hotel / Restaurant
Requirements
Prospective candidate must have the following:
Qualification: HND/B.Sc in Hotel & Catering Management/Food Technology/Biochemistry or any Food related field.
Age: 21 – 26 years
Experience: At least 1-2 years in restaurant’s operation. Must be good in human and material resources to ensure excellent product and service delivery which enables the Restaurant to add highly differentiated value to customers.
Compliance Supervisor
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Hospitality / Hotel / Restaurant
Requirements
Prospective candidate must have the following:
Qualification: HND/B.Sc in Hotel & Catering Management/Food Technology/Biochemistry or any Food related field.
Age: 25 – 28 years.
Experience: At least 3 years with 2 years in restaurant’s operation. Must be good in human and material resources to ensure excellent product and service delivery which enables the Restaurant to add highly differentiated value to customers.
Method of Application
Applicants should forward their Curriculum Vitae along with a Cover Letter detailing specific job sought to: recruitment@uacrestaurants.com and copy info@uacrestaurants.com
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
