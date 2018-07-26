Job Openings at UAC Restaurants – Apply Here

UAC Restaurants, a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria plc, is a corporate food holding company created in September 2006 as a result of the merger of UAC’s two restaurant businesses: Mr Bigg’s and Menu Masters.

It has expanded its operations to over 170 restaurants across Nigeria and Ghana, which makes it the largest and fastest growing quick service restaurant (QSR) business in the West African region.

Restaurant Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Hospitality / Hotel / Restaurant

Requirements

Prospective candidate must have the following:

Qualification: HND/B.Sc in Hotel & Catering Management/Food Technology/Biochemistry or any Food related field.

Age: 25-30 years

Experience: At least 5 years with 3 years in restaurant’s operation. Must be good in human and material resources to ensure excellent product and service delivery which enables the Restaurant to add highly differentiated value to customers.

go to method of application »

Franchise Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 7 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Hospitality / Hotel / Restaurant

Requirements

Prospective candidate must have the following:

Qualification: HND/B.Sc in Hotel & Catering Management/Food Technology/Biochemistry or any Food related field.

Age: 28 – 35 years

Experience: At least 7 years with 5 years in restaurant’s operation. Must be good in human and material resources to ensure excellent product and service delivery which enables the Restaurant to add highly differentiated value to customers. He/she must be able to manage people of diverse background.

go to method of application »

Restaurant Supervisor

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 1 – 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Hospitality / Hotel / Restaurant

Requirements

Prospective candidate must have the following:

Qualification: HND/B.Sc in Hotel & Catering Management/Food Technology/Biochemistry or any Food related field.

Age: 21 – 26 years

Experience: At least 1-2 years in restaurant’s operation. Must be good in human and material resources to ensure excellent product and service delivery which enables the Restaurant to add highly differentiated value to customers.

go to method of application »

Compliance Supervisor

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Hospitality / Hotel / Restaurant

Requirements

Prospective candidate must have the following:

Qualification: HND/B.Sc in Hotel & Catering Management/Food Technology/Biochemistry or any Food related field.

Age: 25 – 28 years.

Experience: At least 3 years with 2 years in restaurant’s operation. Must be good in human and material resources to ensure excellent product and service delivery which enables the Restaurant to add highly differentiated value to customers.

Method of Application

Applicants should forward their Curriculum Vitae along with a Cover Letter detailing specific job sought to: recruitment@uacrestaurants.com and copy info@uacrestaurants.com

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

