Fresh Jobs at KOKO TV Nigeria – Apply Here

KOKO TV Nigeria is a leading Digital Fashion, Style and Entertainment Platform. We are looking forward to recruiting talented individuals that will work together as a team to deliver high quality Digital services.

Graphics Designer

Sales Manager

Content Writer Intern

Requirements

Experience with Illustrator and Photoshop

Working knowledge of CSS3, HTML5 and JavaScript

Experience working with WordPress templates

Adaptive design eye and skill

Excellent communication skills

Ability to absorb and apply constructive criticism from peers and clients.

Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art Design, Marketing or related discipline

Sales Manager

Requirements

Experience in planning and implementing sales strategies.

Experience in customer relationship management.

Experience managing and directing a sales team.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Dedication to providing great customer service.

Ability to lead a sale team.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business or related field.

Content Writer Intern

Job Description

The applicant should have a basic knowledge of writing content for digital media.

The individual should be creative

Possess team spirit and passionate about content writing.

The candidate must also be self-motivated to undergo constant training on content writing.

Knowledge of WordPress tools would be an advantage.

Qualification

Applicants must possess at least a Bachelors degree in any field of study

Method of Application

Applicants should forward their CV’s to: tope.alabi@kokointernet.com

