Fresh Jobs at KOKO TV Nigeria – Apply Here
KOKO TV Nigeria is a leading Digital Fashion, Style and Entertainment Platform. We are looking forward to recruiting talented individuals that will work together as a team to deliver high quality Digital services.
Open Jobs
Graphics Designer
Sales Manager
Content Writer Intern
Method of ApplicationGraphics Designer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer Media / Advertising / Branding
Requirements
Experience with Illustrator and Photoshop
Working knowledge of CSS3, HTML5 and JavaScript
Experience working with WordPress templates
Adaptive design eye and skill
Excellent communication skills
Ability to absorb and apply constructive criticism from peers and clients.
Qualification
Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art Design, Marketing or related discipline
Sales Manager
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Requirements
Experience in planning and implementing sales strategies.
Experience in customer relationship management.
Experience managing and directing a sales team.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Dedication to providing great customer service.
Ability to lead a sale team.
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in Business or related field.
Content Writer Intern
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Graduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering Media / Advertising / Branding
Job Description
The applicant should have a basic knowledge of writing content for digital media.
The individual should be creative
Possess team spirit and passionate about content writing.
The candidate must also be self-motivated to undergo constant training on content writing.
Knowledge of WordPress tools would be an advantage.
Qualification
Applicants must possess at least a Bachelors degree in any field of study
Method of Application
Applicants should forward their CV’s to: tope.alabi@kokointernet.com
