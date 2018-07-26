Experienced Tax Professional at KPMG – Apply NOW

KPMG Professional Services and KPMG Advisory Services are the KPMG member firm in Nigeria. The partners and people have been operating in Nigeria since 1978, providing multidisciplinary professional services to both local and international organisations within the Nigerian business community.

As one of the leading providers of professional services, KPMG knows that the success and growth of the firm also depends on the success and growth of the Nigerian economy. Hence, it champions progressive change and makes the future happen for its clients, people and the community, thereby enabling Nigeria’s success.Experienced Tax Professional

Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 4 years
LocationLagos
Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Job Summary

A Professional Accountant with vast experience in Tax Consulting practice.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Minimum of Second Class (Upper) division in any discipline – First Degree
Not more than 30 years of age
Minimum of five O’level credits in one sitting, including English Language and Mathematics
Minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience in Tax Consulting
Professional Qualification in ICAN/ACCA
CITN will be an advantage.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to KPMG career website on www.linkedin.com to apply

