Experienced Tax Professional at KPMG – Apply NOW

KPMG Professional Services and KPMG Advisory Services are the KPMG member firm in Nigeria. The partners and people have been operating in Nigeria since 1978, providing multidisciplinary professional services to both local and international organisations within the Nigerian business community.

As one of the leading providers of professional services, KPMG knows that the success and growth of the firm also depends on the success and growth of the Nigerian economy. Hence, it champions progressive change and makes the future happen for its clients, people and the community, thereby enabling Nigeria’s success.Experienced Tax Professional

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 4 years

LocationLagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Job Summary

A Professional Accountant with vast experience in Tax Consulting practice.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Minimum of Second Class (Upper) division in any discipline – First Degree

Not more than 30 years of age

Minimum of five O’level credits in one sitting, including English Language and Mathematics

Minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience in Tax Consulting

Professional Qualification in ICAN/ACCA

CITN will be an advantage.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to KPMG career website on www.linkedin.com to apply

