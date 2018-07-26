Cashier at Fadac Resources – Apply NOW

Fadac Resources – Our client is one of Nigeria’s premier most electronics and household appliances retailer with branches nationwide is in need of an accountable Cashier at one of its branches in Lagos (Lagos Island) to process all cash transactions accurately and efficiently in accordance with established policies and procedures.

The successful candidate will play a fundamental role in achieving our customer satisfaction and revenue growth objectives.Cashier

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND

LocationLagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Responsibilities

Handle cash transactions with customers using cash registers

Scan goods and collect payments

Issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets

Redeem stamps and coupons

Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information

Greet customers when entering or leaving establishments

Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas

Keep reports of transactions

Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction

Requirements

OND Degree Minimum

Proven working experience in retail cashier or sales

Those that stay around Lagos Island and its environs are at an advantage

Basic PC knowledge and familiarity with electronic equipment (e.g. cash register, scanners, money counters etc)

Strong communication and time management skills

Customer satisfaction-oriented

Attention to detail and mathematical skills

Sales skills

Only qualified candidates will be contacted

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Fadac Resources career website on recruit.zohopublic.com to apply

