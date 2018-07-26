Cashier at Fadac Resources – Apply NOW
Fadac Resources – Our client is one of Nigeria’s premier most electronics and household appliances retailer with branches nationwide is in need of an accountable Cashier at one of its branches in Lagos (Lagos Island) to process all cash transactions accurately and efficiently in accordance with established policies and procedures.
The successful candidate will play a fundamental role in achieving our customer satisfaction and revenue growth objectives.Cashier
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationOND
LocationLagos
Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit
Responsibilities
Handle cash transactions with customers using cash registers
Scan goods and collect payments
Issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets
Redeem stamps and coupons
Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
Greet customers when entering or leaving establishments
Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas
Keep reports of transactions
Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction
Requirements
OND Degree Minimum
Proven working experience in retail cashier or sales
Those that stay around Lagos Island and its environs are at an advantage
Basic PC knowledge and familiarity with electronic equipment (e.g. cash register, scanners, money counters etc)
Strong communication and time management skills
Customer satisfaction-oriented
Attention to detail and mathematical skills
Sales skills
Only qualified candidates will be contacted
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Fadac Resources career website on recruit.zohopublic.com to apply
Leave a Reply