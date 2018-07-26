Account Officer at The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators – Apply NOW
The Nigeria Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb) is the premier arbitration institute in Nigeria founded in 1979 under the leadership of former Attorney General of Nigeria and former judge of the World Court at The Hague, Judge Bola Ajibola, SAN, KBE and duly incorporated in 1988 under the Companies Act as a legal entity Limited by Guarantee.
Account OfficerJob TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 3 – 5 years
LocationLagos
Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit
Job Duties/ Responsibilities/ Accountabilities:
To monitor and keep record of petty cash
Prepare and process payments in the banking system
Proper recording of daily transactions into the accounting software program
Weekly and Monthly reconciliation of cash & bank accounts
Filling supporting documents at the appropriate time
Maintain an up-to-date cheque register
Collating of requisitions and getting proper approvals before disbursement
Handling of statutory payment remittances: Pension, P.A.Y.E, e.t.c
Responsible for timely payment of bills, ensuring suppliers & vendors are paid at the appropriate time.
Responsible to timely receipting for payments into the company account.
Participant in the company’s’ effort in collection of outstanding debts and payments.
Monitor all advance accounts and reports outstanding balances to the Finance & Admin Manager on a regular basis
Assist in the annual audit process and related activities
Assist with procurement process
Ensure adherence to all major financial rules and regulations as described company’s’ financial and operations manual.
Liaise with branch representatives and Liaison officers in view of accounting activities.
Perform other additional duties as assigned by management
Education Qualification: A good university degree preferably in Business management, Finance, Accounting or related discipline.
Professional Qualification: A Professional qualification in ACCA, ICAN will be added advantage.
Experience: Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience as a Finance and Administrative Officer or similar role.
Functional/ Technical:
Good understanding of accounting principles
Excellent organizational skills
Good communication skills
Resourceful nature and excellent problem-solving capabilities
Excellent numeric skills
Proficient user of Microsoft software
***Note that candidate must be available for immediate resumption.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application Letters with detailed CV’s to: molorunmola@nicarb.org or nfo@nicarb.org
