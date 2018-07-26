Account Officer at The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators – Apply NOW

The Nigeria Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb) is the premier arbitration institute in Nigeria founded in 1979 under the leadership of former Attorney General of Nigeria and former judge of the World Court at The Hague, Judge Bola Ajibola, SAN, KBE and duly incorporated in 1988 under the Companies Act as a legal entity Limited by Guarantee.

Account OfficerJob TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 – 5 years

LocationLagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Job Duties/ Responsibilities/ Accountabilities:

To monitor and keep record of petty cash

Prepare and process payments in the banking system

Proper recording of daily transactions into the accounting software program

Weekly and Monthly reconciliation of cash & bank accounts

Filling supporting documents at the appropriate time

Maintain an up-to-date cheque register

Collating of requisitions and getting proper approvals before disbursement

Handling of statutory payment remittances: Pension, P.A.Y.E, e.t.c

Responsible for timely payment of bills, ensuring suppliers & vendors are paid at the appropriate time.

Responsible to timely receipting for payments into the company account.

Participant in the company’s’ effort in collection of outstanding debts and payments.

Monitor all advance accounts and reports outstanding balances to the Finance & Admin Manager on a regular basis

Assist in the annual audit process and related activities

Assist with procurement process

Ensure adherence to all major financial rules and regulations as described company’s’ financial and operations manual.

Liaise with branch representatives and Liaison officers in view of accounting activities.

Perform other additional duties as assigned by management

Education Qualification: A good university degree preferably in Business management, Finance, Accounting or related discipline.

Professional Qualification: A Professional qualification in ACCA, ICAN will be added advantage.

Experience: Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience as a Finance and Administrative Officer or similar role.

Functional/ Technical:

Good understanding of accounting principles

Excellent organizational skills

Good communication skills

Resourceful nature and excellent problem-solving capabilities

Excellent numeric skills

Proficient user of Microsoft software

***Note that candidate must be available for immediate resumption.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application Letters with detailed CV’s to: molorunmola@nicarb.org or nfo@nicarb.org



