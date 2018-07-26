2018 Scholarships for Postdoctoral Short-Term Research Visits, Germany

The LOEWE Centre DRUID (Novel Drug Targets against Poverty-Related and Neglected Tropical Infectious Diseases) in partnership with the African Research Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases (ARNTD) is inviting applications for scholarships for postdoctoral short-term research visits to the LOEWE Centre DRUID, Germany.

The objectives of the DRUID-ARNTD collaboration are to increase African involvement and visibility in cutting-edge NTD drug-discovery research, including through direct engagement with DRUID.In the LOEWE Center DRUID, the leading medical universities of Hessen along with the Paul Ehrlich Institute in Langen and the University of Applied Sciences of Central Hessen are addressing urgent questions on identifying and characterizing potential target molecules in order to develop drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic tools against poverty-associated and neglected infectious diseases. More than 30 scientists in 25 interdisciplinary research projects have come together in order synergize the capacities and expertise of Hessen in this field.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: August 1, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships for postdoctoral short-term research visits to the LOEWE Centre DRUID, Germany.

Study Subject: The seven research areas of the hosting institutions of the DRUID consortium are:

Research area Knowledge and skills required Institution Group

Human T-cell responses against Leishmania parasites Cell culture; FACS based analyses of blood cells Paul Ehrlich Institute, Langen Zandbergen

Schistosomiasis, sexual maturation as drug target Cell/worm culture; molecular biology Giessen University Grevelding

In silico identification of inhibitors of NTD targets (pharmaceutical chemistry, drug discovery, docking) Excellent PC knowledge (Linux); chemistry; tools for chemoinformatics Marburg University Kolb

Medicinal chemistry (synthesis, drug design) Synthetic organic chemistry Marburg University Diederich

Redox-active enzymes as drug targets against malaria Molecular/ structural biology, protein biochemistry Giessen University Becker

Complement-inhibitory proteins of Borrelia causing relapsing fever in Africa Molecular biology; protein biochemistry Frankfurt University Kraiczy

Pathogenesis of Rift Valley Fever Molecular biology; cell biology; virology Giessen University Weber

Scholarship Award: The DRUID Centre will support successful applicants financially in the form of short-term fellowships covering the proposed work, travel costs, insurance, and the recipients’ cost of living for the duration of the fellowship in Hessen, Germany.

Nationality: Scholarships are available for African scientists:

Number of Scholarships: Up to seven scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in Germany

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Scholarships are available for African scientists:

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Candidates must hold a doctoral degree (e.g. PhD, DrPH, DSc) and must provide evidence of a strong theoretical and methodological background;

Must be currently engaged as a post-doc or equivalent by an academic, health, or research institution in Africa for the duration of the grant;

Must demonstrate having a commitment to NTD-related research as well as the skills and experience required to carry out the proposed work at the German host institution.

Must have excellent oral and writing skills in English.

English Language Requirements: Applicants must have excellent oral and writing skills in English.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: To apply, click here. Please feel free to also visit the DRUID or ARNTD websites detailed below. Interested applicants will be expected to submit a 1-2-page motivation letter, detailed CV, list of publications, summary of methodological expertise, and present research/description of research environment. The LOEWE Centre DRUID and ARNTD actively support women in scientific research and strongly encourage women to apply for the fellowships. Applications must be related to the research focus of one or two out of the seven research areas of the hosting institutions of the DRUID consortium (see list above).

