10 Wits African Union Master Scholarships in Epidemiology, South Africa

Applications are invited for up to 10 African Union Scholarships for the Masters Programme in Epidemiology at the University of the Witwatersrand, School of Public Health for the 2019 Academic Year. The Africa CDC will provide full scholarships for ten Masters students in the 2019 academic year.

The Epidemiology and Biostatistics Division of Wits School of Public Health (WSPH) has since 2000 established itself as an institution of choice for the provision of postgraduate training in epidemiology and biostatistics within the sub-Saharan African region and beyond.

Scholarship Description:Applications Deadline: August 31, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue Master degree programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study Master of Science in Epidemiology degree programme at the University of the Witwatersrand’s School of Public Health.

The candidates can apply for any of the six fields of study under the programme. These are:

Epidemiology and Biostatistics

Field Epidemiology

Infectious Diseases Epidemiology

Public Health Informatics

Biostatistics and Implementation Science.

Scholarship Award: The Africa CDC will provide full scholarships for ten Masters Students in the 2019 academic year. The scholarship covers the following:

The cost of one most direct return economy air ticket per year;

Tuition fees which will be paid directly to the University;

Basic medical and accident insurance;

Monthly stipend to cover living expenses including accommodation;

A limited allowance towards the costs of recommended learning materials (reference textbooks and necessary software);

Limited support for the research project expenses and

Limited support towards the cost of a laptop.

Scholarships are awarded to the citizen of and resident in any of the 55 African Union Member States.

Number of Scholarships: Up to 10 scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in South Africa

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Scholarships are awarded to the citizen of and resident in any of the 55 African Union Member States.

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a citizen of and resident in any of the 55 African Union Member States, and working with a National Public Health Institute

Must be nominated by a National Public Health Institute of any of the 55 African Union Members States

Have proof of admission to undertake the full-time master programme at the University of Witwatersrand

Be a holder of a honours degree or equivalent in a relevant field, an MBBCh or another health-related degree, at the level of Upper Second Class Honours or equivalent

The degree must be from a reputable fully accredited University

Have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement as evidenced by academic transcripts, and academic awards, if any

Be able to commit to work in a National Public Health Institute in an African Union Member State on completion of studies for at least three (3) years

Applicants should be 35 years or younger by 31st August 2018

Be proficient in English

The African Union believes in equal opportunities for men and women, and women are especially encouraged to apply.

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: The application process is in two-fold.

The application for the scholarship must be done separately. Interested candidates should send the following:

Completed application form

Recent passport-size photograph

Comprehensive curriculum vitae including a description of relevant research and work experience and names and contacts of two referees

Certified copies of academic certificates and transcripts

Certified copy of bio-data page of Passport or National Identity Card

Evidence of application to study in the MSc Programme at the University of the Witwatersrand of the School of Public Health commencing in the 2019 academic year

Completed application form and all other required documents (a-f above) MUST be sent by 31 August 2018.

