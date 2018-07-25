The Larry Morris Memorial Scholarship in USA, 2018

This educational and travel scholarship is intended to encourage and support a graduate level academic project in the field of mystical or spiritual literature, through an annual award of $2,500.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: December 5, 2018

Course Level: This educational and travel scholarship is intended to encourage and support a graduate level academic project.

Study Subject: This educational and travel scholarship is intended to encourage and support a graduate level academic project in the field of mystical or spiritual literature, through an annual award of $2,500.

Scholarship Award: An annual award of $2,500.

Nationality: This scholarship is available for US students.

Scholarship can be taken in the USA

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: This scholarship is available for US students.

Entrance Requirements: This educational and travel scholarship is intended to encourage and support a graduate level academic project in the field of mystical or spiritual literature, through an annual award of $2,500. This project may be a scholarly analysis of an existing literary work(s) or an original creative work by the student (poetry, short story, book, etc.), or possibly a project to inspire and promote further inquiry into the field through travel and general reading/research. University of New Mexico graduate students majoring in the field of English Literature or any Language/Literature Department or area relevant to contemporary spirituality/mysticism with a GPA of 3.2 or above may apply. Outstanding upper division (Junior or Senior) undergraduates will also be considered. Preference will be given to a project that relates to late 20th Century or early 21st Century spirituality, or contemporary issues that impact spirituality. We invite the recipient of the scholarship to contribute a short article or essay for posting on this website on insights or perspectives gained in the academic year that is relevant to the subject matter.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: If you are a University of New Mexico student and meet the description above and are willing to complete an article for The Hillside Source on your project at the end of the academic year, you are invited to apply for the scholarship by clicking here for the application form and instructions.

Please consider generously donating in Larry’s honor to the Larry Morris Memorial Scholarship.

