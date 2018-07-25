Spar Nord Foundation FinTech Scholarship at University of California, Berkeley in USA, 2018

The Spar Nord Foundation is offering FinTech Scholarship for 6 months to study Financial Technology and Entrepreneurship at the University of California, Berkeley.

Spar Nord Fund’s donations must benefit a wide range of people. For almost two decades, the Spar Nord Foundation has donated more than 20 million kroner annually to thousands of small and large initiatives around Denmark. Spar Nord Fund’s vision is “to raise awareness and sympathy for Spar Nord Bank by promoting the development of social, cultural and creative communities between people.”In order to be eligible applicants must have excellent communication skills (oral and written) in English.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: September 10, 2018

Course Level: This is a 6-month fellowship to study Financial Technology and Entrepreneurship at the University of California, Berkeley.

Study Subject: The program offers comprehensive courses in Economics, Statistics, Engineering and Innovation with internationally recognized professors.

Scholarship Award: The program includes

A rigorous academic agenda

Practical experience with FinTech and entrepreneurial thinking

Full financial support and housing

Access to an international and interdisciplinary environment in one of the most stimulating and fixed paced business ecosystems worldwide.

Nationality: Students from Denmark are eligible to apply for this fellowship.

Number of Scholarships: Numbers not given

Scholarship can be taken at the University of California, Berkeley

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

A desire to move FinTech and entrepreneurial thinking forward and bring expertise back home to Denmark

Excellent communication skills (oral and written) in English

Program requirements are:

Current enrollment at the Masters Level in Software Engineering, Data Science, Computer Science, Finance, Economics or a related field in Denmark

Interest in financial technology

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Submit your application two mortal-at-um.dk by September 10, 2018.

An application must include:

A personal statement explaining motivation and interest (1 page)

An entrepreneurial FinTech idea. For example, this may be in the areas of artificial intelligence or blockchain.

A 2-minute video pitch, presenting the proposed project

A complete academic transcript

It is possible, but not necessary, to write the application with the support and involvement of a tenured professor or lecturer at your university. The successful candidates will take a whole semester of courses that earn credit for their education program in Denmark.

