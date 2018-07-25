Industrial Catering Company Job Vacancy : Accountant/Account Officer

An industrial Catering company, also with Fast Food/ Restaurant Operations, based in Port Harcourt, is recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Accountant/Account Officer

Qualification

Minimum of BSc or HND with at least 3 years cognate industry experience, and good at Quickbook Accounting Package, and ability to work without supervision.Application Closing Date

30th July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s and Application Letters to: application.candidate19@gmail.com Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

