How I Escaped The Siege Laid In My Home – Saraki

Why I Was Able To Escape The Siege Laid In My Home – Saraki

BUKOLA Saraki, president of the Nigerian Senate has explained how he narrowly escape the siege laid in his home by security operatives.His deputy, Ike Ekweremadu also had his own residence taken over by security men early Tuesday.

The plot is said to be a ploy to prevent them from making it to the National Assembly today because of a plan by many lawmakers to decamp from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Mr Saraki made his way to the Senate chamber his deputy Mr Ekweremadu did not make it as the siege on his home was still on at noon.

Detailing how he escaped the top lawmaker attributed his appearance at the plenary to God.

He condemn the siege and also explained why his deputy could not make it to the plenary.

“The road leading to my place was cordoned off and all cars coming in and out as early as 6:30 were being stopped and you have to come down.

“My convoy was stopped from moving. Given something that one was prepared for, I had my own car too. So the deputy senate president called me and said he could not come here.

“And as you are all aware, very late yesterday, at about 8 p.m., I received a letter asking me to report to the police on a case of this Offa robbery which had been concluded before now.

“That’s the situation why the DSP could not come here and I was already going somewhere else. If not, this plenary would not have been able to hold today. So I had to come here.”

“But as you all rightly said, if one of our colleagues cannot come out for no fault of his, I don’t see how we can continue to sit and ignore the fact that a presiding officer cannot be here.

“And if it was by the plan, I too, would not be here.

“It was just by the intervention of the almighty God that I was able to get myself here.”

Mr Saraki eventually presided over the Senate and announced the defection of 15 senators away from the APC.

The senate president was, however, not among those that defected.

