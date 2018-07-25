Financial Markets Online Course by Yale University – Apply Here

Yale University is offering free online course on Financial Markets. This course is for anyone interested in learning about financial markets and how it impacts the globe today.

The ultimate goal of this course is using such industries effectively and towards a better society. The course will start on December 18, 2018.Course At Glance

Length: 7 weeks of study

Effort: 3 – 4 hours per week

Subject: Business

Institution: Yale University and Coursera

Languages: English

Price: Free

Certificate Available: Yes

Session: Course starts on December 18, 2018

Providers’ Details

For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.

About This Course

An overview of the ideas, methods, and institutions that permit human society to manage risks and foster enterprise. Emphasis on financially-savvy leadership skills. Description of practices today and analysis of prospects for the future. Introduction to risk management and behavioral finance principles to understand the real-world functioning of securities, insurance, and banking industries.

Why Take This Course?

This is a free online course. Applicants can get a verified certificate.

Learning Outcomes

Requirements

This course is for anyone interested in learning about financial markets and how it impacts the globe today. If you started an older version of Financial Markets prior to April 2017, you can access your course at https://www.coursera.org/learn/financial-markets/home/welcome

Instructors

Robert Shiller, Sterling Professor of Economics at Yale University

Economics

