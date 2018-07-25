Fayose Visits Saraki And Ekweremadu In Abuja After Security Siege – Photos

The outgoing Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a ‘government of beasts’. Mr Fayose said this while visiting the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday.

The visit, Mr Fayose said, is to solidarise with the duo on their recent travails with security agencies.Mr Fayose condemned the siege on the residences of the Senate leaders on Tuesday.

Mr Fayose commended the 15 senators who defected from the APC.

On Ekiti elections, Mr Fayose accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of holding on to election documents despite several requests to access it by the PDP.

Mr Fayose’s deputy, Olusola Eleka, lost the Ekiti governorship election to Kayode Fayemi of the APC.

Mr Fayose described people who said he would run away after his party lost the election as ‘idiots’.

