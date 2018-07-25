Elkris Foods Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Accounts Officer

Elkris Foods Nigeria Limited is an innovative food manufacturing company in Nigeria, specifically devoted to developing and producing healthier alternatives to garri, pounded yam, fufu etc; using a double-fibre natural swallow product known to contain scientifically-proven diabetes and cholesterol regulatory ingredients.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Accounts Officer

Job Requirements

Candidates should possess relevant qualifications, with 3 years experience in similar role

Should reside in Auchi, Edo State

Application Closing Date

31st July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: jobs@elkrisfoods.com

