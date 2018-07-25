Elkris Foods Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Accounts Officer

July 25, 2018   Jobs   No comments

Elkris Foods Nigeria Limited is an innovative food manufacturing company in Nigeria, specifically devoted to developing and producing healthier alternatives to garri, pounded yam, fufu etc; using a double-fibre natural swallow product known to contain scientifically-proven diabetes and cholesterol regulatory ingredients.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Accounts Officer

Job Requirements

  • Candidates should possess relevant qualifications, with 3 years experience in similar role
  • Should reside in Auchi, Edo State

Application Closing Date
31st July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: jobs@elkrisfoods.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *