Elkris Foods Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Accounts Officer
Elkris Foods Nigeria Limited is an innovative food manufacturing company in Nigeria, specifically devoted to developing and producing healthier alternatives to garri, pounded yam, fufu etc; using a double-fibre natural swallow product known to contain scientifically-proven diabetes and cholesterol regulatory ingredients.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Accounts Officer
Job Requirements
- Candidates should possess relevant qualifications, with 3 years experience in similar role
- Should reside in Auchi, Edo State
Application Closing Date
31st July, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: jobs@elkrisfoods.com
