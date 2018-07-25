Apata & Ascott Limited Job Vacancy : Accounts and Finance Manager

Apata & Ascott Limited – We are a human resource consulting firm that is focused on delivering business value to organizations. We help organizations achieve their objectives by developing and executing strategies and policies that are aligned with business plans and a focus on best practices.

Job Title: Accounts and Finance ManagerResponsibilities

Manage and oversee the daily operations of the accounting department including week, month and end-year process, accounts payable/receivables, payroll, and utilities, treasury, budgeting, cash forecasting, revenue and expenditure variance analysis, capital assets reconciliations, trust account statement reconciliations, check runs, fixed asset activity, and debt activity.

Monitor and analyze accounting data and produce financial reports or statements.

Establish and enforce proper accounting methods, policies, and principles.

Coordinate and complete annual audits.

Improve systems and procedures and initiate corrective actions.

Meet financial accounting objectives.

Establish and maintain fiscal files and records to document transactions.

Requirements

Proven working experience as Accounting Manager, Accounting Supervisor or Finance Manager

Advanced computer skills in MS Office, accounting software, and databases.

Ability to manipulate large amounts of data.

Proven knowledge of bookkeeping and accounting principles, practices, standards, laws, and regulations.

High attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to direct and supervise.

Degree in Accounting or Finance.

Application Closing Date

27h July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resumes to: bukola@apataandascott.com

