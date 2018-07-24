Wits-TUB Urban Lab Interdisciplinary Bilateral Scholarships For Africans 2019

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) invites applications for The bilateral Wits-TUB Urban Lab programme which is provided to Africans who are looking to undergo a degree program in Germany or South Africa.

The scholarship includes:

Full tuition fee

Monthly stipend (living expenses including: subsistence expenses, accommodation, other costs)

Travel from home country/place of origin is covered.

Costs of Summer/Spring School in Berlin.

Application Deadline: 30th September 2018Eligible Countries: African Countries

Type: Masters

Eligible Field Of Study:

MSc Development Planning (MSc DP)

Master of Urban Studies in the field of Sustainable Energy Efficient Cities – MUS (SEEC)

Master of Urban Studies in the field of Housing and Human Settlements – MUS (HHS)

Master of Urban Studies in the field of Urban Politics and Governance (MUS – UPG)

Master of Urban Studies in the field of Urban Management – MUS (US)

Eligibility:

Applicants must be Citizens from other countries in sub-Saharan Africa

Applicants must possess the requisite qualifications to be granted the scholarship.

Applicants must have applied to the relevant degrees above ast Wits University.

Applicants must have excellent grades from previous educational programs

Application Process: Every applicant has to fill in the first basic application form before they can access the full form

Once an application for admission into the degree has been submitted, the candidate can proceed to complete the bursary application form which is either attached or can be downloaded from https://www.wits.ac.za/archplan/postgraduate-bursaries/

Please send the completed application form to the following email address: lebo.skhosana@wits.ac.za

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 6 times, 8 visits today)