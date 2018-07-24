JMC Academy International Scholarships For Studies In Australia – 2018

The JMC Academy, Australia is offering International Scholarship programs to applicants looking to pursue a degree program at the Academy.

This scholarship program is designed to support passionate, talented and dedicated students to excel in their creative industry careers.

The award does not cover flights, accommodation, living expenses, books, software, consumables, stationery, accommodation, Overseas Student Health Cover, the student registration fee or visa application fees

Application Deadline: 28th September, 2018.

Eligible Countries: Countries other than Australia or New Zealand

Type: Undergraduate

Eligibility

Applicants must be International students other from Australia and New – Zealand.

Applicants must have applied for a Bachelor Degree program at JMC Academy commencing in 2019.

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Applicants must have good academic records

Application Process: Click here to download the Information Sheet, and click here to download the Application Form.

Submit completed application forms and supporting documentation by email to international@jmc.edu.au.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

