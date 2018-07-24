Hacks on Hotel Guest Etiquette

Being a hotel guest can be awesome depending on the type of hotel you book. The hotel staff will look after your best interests and you will also get well-furnished and comfortable rooms where you can do as you please. However, with such freedom can come abuse of power.

From leaving rooms in a mess to mistreating or disrespecting the staff, some guests may be exploiting the hospitality of their accommodations a little too freely. You should mind your manners by reading some of these items shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, on hotel etiquette as a guest.Please and thank you

When asking for room service or calling a hotel employee, there is absolutely nothing wrong with saying please and thank you. This makes you out as a friendly and appreciative guest, which in turn makes people want to help you better and faster.

Put everything back

Always remember that somebody will use that hotel item once you checkout. Be mindful, don’t leave things all over the place. Simply ensure that you put things back the way they were if you moved things like seats or pillows or tables. Think of how inconvenient it would be if people left it unkempt when it’s your turn to use it.

Check out responsibly

When it’s finally time to check out, remember that the hotel is not responsible for anything you may leave behind. Try to keep track of the items you’ve brought with you and check all of the hidden corners to see if you’ve misplaced any of your belongings. It can be very stressful to ask the hotel to send back an item you left behind.

Mind your neighbours

The thing about hotel rooms is that rooms are right next to one another. It can be easy to forget others when you let your guard down. That means while you and your roommates are partying with loud music and laughing, the people next door to you may be trying to sleep. Be extra sure your activities won’t bother anyone, below or beside your rooms and regulate the noise you make.

Keep room tidy

You may feel like depending on the housekeeping to take care of your room during your stay, but that doesn’t mean you can’t neatly put your clothes, towels and bags all in one place. When you finish bathing, make sure all the wet towels are in one area to easily keep track of clean and used ones. Make sure all your clothes, worn or not, are neatly kept inside your bags to avoid losing them.

